Everett begins controversial project to demolish historic gazebo

The city of Everett has begun work to demolish a century-old gazebo despite widespread opposition from community members.

KIRO-7 T-V reports crews have started work to remove the gazebo at the city’s Clark Park to make room for a new dog park.

The city announced in January the 103-year-old gazebo would be razed.

City officials were concerned the site has been a problem site frequented by drug users and a location where other crimes have left park users concerned for their safety.

The site is a few blocks east of Everett High School and has been on the city’s list of “High Drug Crime Zones” since 2017.

KIRO Newsradio Resident Historian Feliks Banel has reported extensively on the debate over whether the historic gazebo could be saved.

In his most recent, published on June 6th, he detailed how a group of preservation activists associated with the non-profit group Historic Everett had argued against its removal.

Banel’s reporting has also outlined how city officials declined to respond to compromise proposals and appeared to sidestep accepted practices for reviewing changes to city landmarks.

According to the Everett Herald, police have made several drug arrests there and a stabbing occurred in the park in 2022.

Clark Park is the city’s oldest park.

It has served as a gathering space for concerts, Easter egg hunts, protests and sporting events for over 130 years.

The park’s name has changed since it was first purchased by the city in 1894.

It was first called “City Park.”

But in 1927, the city renamed it “Clark Park,” to honor John J. Clark, one of Everett’s pioneer residents.

City officials have been considering the idea of a new off-leash dog park there since 2019.

KIRO-7 reports most of the park was fenced off last week for construction.

The city’s Parks and Facilities Department says much of the park, including the playground, will be closed during construction.

The tennis courts will remain open.

The department expects the project to be finished by next summer.