Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (Sea-Tac) experienced a record-breaking holiday travel period despite passenger volumes falling short of forecasted levels. From Wednesday through Sunday, Sea-Tac saw 707,000 passengers pass through its terminals, marking a 3.5% increase over last year and a 2.6% rise from 2019, setting a new record for the holiday period.

The busiest day was Sunday, with 171,500 passengers, and Wednesday with 162,000. Friday and Saturday saw 133,000 and 152,500 passengers, respectively, while Thursday had the lowest volume at 88,000. Despite these impressive numbers, the airport did not come close to breaking any individual daily records, which remain at 198,000 passengers, a figure reached twice in August.

Sea-Tac officials noted that the holidays are not typically the busiest times of the year for the airport. “We did not get close to any individual daily records,” Perry Cooper, Sea-Tac spokesperson, told MyNorthwest in an email. “The holidays are not the busiest times of the year at SEA.”

The airport had anticipated higher volumes, but actual numbers were about 8% below forecasted levels. The increase over previous years highlights the ongoing recovery and growth in air travel.

Travelers navigating Sea-Tac during the holiday period faced the usual challenges of holiday travel, compounded by ongoing construction projects. One checkpoint was down for construction, but the airport had added two new security lanes earlier in the year to improve efficiency. Despite these efforts, passengers were advised to arrive early and plan ahead to avoid delays.

Many travelers took extra precautions to ensure a smooth journey. “I am here three hours early so I am hoping to get through it,” one traveler told KOMO News. “As long as you add an extra hour or two on top of what you plan ahead, you should be good,” another traveler advised.

Sea-Tac officials also provided several tips for holiday travelers, including using the SEA Spot Saver service to reserve a spot in the TSA line ahead of time, arriving at least two hours before domestic flights and three hours before international departures, and using the airport’s interactive map to find gates, restaurants, and amenities post-security.

The airport’s efforts to enhance the passenger experience are part of the ongoing SEA Gateway Project, which includes the opening of new space in the Alaska Airlines Ticketing Lobby. While some areas remain under construction, these changes aim to improve efficiency and comfort for travelers in the long term.

Despite the challenges, the ultimate goal for many travelers remained the same: reuniting with loved ones for the holidays. “Everyone here is traveling to be with people who are important to them, so keep that positive mindset in mind and we will get there,” one experienced traveler told KOMO.

