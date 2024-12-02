Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Alaska Airlines forced to ground flights Monday due to IT issues

Dec 2, 2024, 3:48 PM | Updated: 4:36 pm

Image: A traveler stands at an Alaska Airlines kiosk at San Francisco International Airport in San ...

A traveler stands at an Alaska Airlines kiosk at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, on Dec. 22, 2020. (File photo: Jeff Chiu, AP)

(File photo: Jeff Chiu, AP)

Steve Coogan's Profile Picture

BY STEVE COOGAN


MyNorthwest Lead Editor

Alaska Airlines grounded flights leaving Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (Sea-Tac Airport) for about 40 minutes late Monday morning due to computer snags, the company said in a statement.

“This morning we experienced an IT issue that resulted in a significant disruption to our operation including delayed flights,” the short statement from the airline emailed to KIRO Newsradio reads.

Alaska Air added that it requested a brief ground stop at Sea-Tac Airport so it could “clear the aircraft congestion on the ground.” The ground stop began at 11:20 a.m. and lifted at noon.

“We sincerely apologize to our guests who are impacted and are working to resolve the issue as soon as possible,” the statement concludes.

The disruption also has affected the airline’s website. A banner across the top of the airline’s homepage up for a period of time Monday afternoon stated it was “having issues booking flights on alaskaair.com, through the mobile app, and at the contact center.” It asked customers to try again later. The banner was removed between 3 and 3:25 p.m. Monday.

According to data collected from FlightAware collected at 4:30 p.m. Monday, Alaska Airlines saw 156 delays and two cancellations out of Sea-Tac Airport Monday. Horizon Airlines, the regional airline owned by Alaska Air, saw an additional 46 delays and four cancellations.

The problems came at the start of the company’s Cyber Monday flight sale, The Associated Press (AP) noted. That sale goes until Wednesday. In comments from its account on X to customers complaining of missed flights, delays and problems using the airline’s app and website, the carrier also apologized.

Alaska Airlines has had tech issues multiple times in 2024

Alaska Airlines grounded its flights in Seattle briefly on a Sunday night in September due to “significant disruptions” from an unspecified technology problem that was resolved by about 10 p.m. local time,  the AP reported.

In comments from its account on X to customers complaining of delays and problems with the airline’s app and website, the carrier apologized for the delays. It later reported that the problem had been resolved. The exact reason for the disruptions was unclear.

The Seattle-based airline also had issues during a weekday morning in April. According to the AP, it said in a statement it requested a ground stop for all Alaska and Horizon air flights out of an abundance of caution after it “experienced an issue while performing an upgrade to the system that calculates our weight and balance.”

Alaska Airlines’ ground stop lasted from about 7:30-8:30 a.m. when flights began resuming. The airline said that day it expected residual delays throughout the day and recommended that travelers check their flight status before heading to the airport.

The grounding came as Senate committees held dual hearings examining allegations of major safety failures at Boeing, which has been pushed into crisis mode since a door-plug panel blew off a 737 Max jetliner during an Alaska Airlines flight in January.

Contributing: The Associated Press

MyNorthwest News

Image: A traveler stands at an Alaska Airlines kiosk at San Francisco International Airport in San ...

Steve Coogan

Alaska Airlines forced to ground flights Monday due to IT issues

Alaska Airlines grounded flights leaving Seattle-Tacoma International Airport for about 40 minutes late Monday morning due to computer snags.

48 minutes ago

Sea-Tac cancellations...

Bill Kaczaraba

Smooth sailing for Sea-Tac Aiport travelers during holiday weekend

Seattle-Tacoma Airport experienced a record-breaking holiday travel period despite passenger volumes falling short of forecasted levels.

1 hour ago

Image: Defendant Sarah Boone, charged for zipping her boyfriend into a suitcase and leaving him to ...

Associated Press

Florida woman sentenced to life for zipping boyfriend into suitcase, suffocating him

A Florida woman was sentenced Monday to life in prison for zipping her boyfriend into a suitcase and leaving him to die of suffocation.

3 hours ago

Tight end Gee Scott Jr. of the Ohio State Buckeyes warms up before the game against the Indiana Hoo...

Frank Sumrall

Gee Scott’s son praised for praying during Ohio State-Michigan postgame brawl

One of the few players not involved in the brawl was Gee Scott Jr, starting tight end for Ohio State and son of KIRO Newsradio host Gee Scott.

4 hours ago

FILE - A customs agent wears a patch for the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency. (AP Photo/M...

Bill Kaczaraba

Jordanian national on terrorist watch list caught at US-Canadian border

Border Patrol agents at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) in Blaine have apprehended a man on the terror watch list.

5 hours ago

boat capsizes...

Frank Sumrall

Alaska fishing boat capsizes amid heavy seas, Coast Guard continues search

A fishing boat reportedly capsized near Juneau, Alaska while sailing in "heavy seas," causing the U.S. Coast Guard to prompt a search.

6 hours ago

Alaska Airlines forced to ground flights Monday due to IT issues