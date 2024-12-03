Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Alaska Airlines tech issue briefly grounds planes in Seattle, disrupts bookings on Cyber Monday

Dec 2, 2024, 4:06 PM

FILE - Alaska Airlines aircraft sits in the airline's hangar at Seattle-Tacoma International Airpor...

FILE - Alaska Airlines aircraft sits in the airline's hangar at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, Jan. 10, 2024, in SeaTac, Wash. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SEATTLE (AP) — A technology issue at Alaska Airlines resulted in the temporary grounding of flights in Seattle on Monday morning and problems into the afternoon for people trying to book flights on its website, the airline said.

The Seattle-based company said in a statement the issue Monday morning resulted in a “significant disruption” to its operation — including delayed flights. The airline said it requested a 40-minute ground stop at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport to clear aircraft congestion.

No further details were given about the technology problem, and the reason for the disruptions was unclear.

A message on the company’s website Monday afternoon said it was experiencing issues with booking flights on the website, through a mobile app and at the contact center.

“We sincerely apologize to our guests who are impacted and are working to resolve the issue as soon as possible,” the statement said.

The problems came at the start of the company’s Cyber Monday flight sale. In comments from its account on X to customers complaining of missed flights, delays and problems using the airline’s app and website, the carrier also apologized.

In late September, Alaska Airlines flights were grounded in Seattle because of what the company called significant disruptions from an unspecified technology problem.

train kills person puyallup...

Bill Kaczaraba

Train hits, kills person in Puyallup Wednesday morning

A person was hit and killed on the train tracks in Puyallup Wednesday morning, according to a report from authorities.

2 years ago

Work continues to shore up areas at Seacliff State Beach against further damage, Friday, Jan. 13, 2...

Associated Press

California gets more rain and snow, but dry days are ahead

LOS ANGELES (AP) — More rain and snow fell during the weekend in storm-battered California, making travel dangerous and prompting evacuation warnings over flooding concerns along a swollen river near Sacramento. Bands of gusty thunderstorms started Saturday in the north and spread south, with yet another atmospheric river storm following close behind Sunday, the National […]

2 years ago

FILE - Alaska Airlines aircraft sits in the airline's hangar at Seattle-Tacoma International Airpor...

Associated Press

Alaska Airlines tech issue briefly grounds planes in Seattle, disrupts bookings on Cyber Monday

SEATTLE (AP) — A technology issue at Alaska Airlines resulted in the temporary grounding of flights in Seattle on Monday morning and problems into the afternoon for people trying to book flights on its website, the airline said. The Seattle-based company said in a statement the issue Monday morning resulted in a “significant disruption” to […]

2 minutes ago

Image: A traveler stands at an Alaska Airlines kiosk at San Francisco International Airport in San ...

Steve Coogan

Alaska Airlines forced to ground flights Monday due to IT issues

Alaska Airlines grounded flights leaving Seattle-Tacoma International Airport for about 40 minutes late Monday morning due to computer snags.

20 minutes ago

Donna DeCaprio, president of Local 54 of the Unite Here casino workers union, sits at her desk in A...

Associated Press

Some Atlantic City casino workers call on union boss to resign for opposing a smoking ban

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Workers pushing for an end to smoking in Atlantic City casinos say the main employee union has been won over by tobacco companies seeking allies in the fight against smoking restrictions. An official of a union involved in the anti-smoking push on Monday called for the head of the Atlantic […]

33 minutes ago

A man plows a sidewalk after a snow storm in Lowville, N.Y., Monday, Dec. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Cara A...

Associated Press

What is ‘lake-effect snow’? Warm air from large bodies of water is the key ingredient

When towns along the Great Lakes get buried in drifts of blowing snow, like several have over the past few days, weather experts start talking about the “lake effect.” Lake-effect snow often occurs in relatively narrow bands that dump copious amounts of snow. The weather phenomenon can drastically increase snowfall totals, and it may slam […]

49 minutes ago

Sea-Tac cancellations...

Bill Kaczaraba

Smooth sailing for Sea-Tac Aiport travelers during holiday weekend

Seattle-Tacoma Airport experienced a record-breaking holiday travel period despite passenger volumes falling short of forecasted levels.

57 minutes ago

FILE - Elon Musk speaks at a campaign rally, Oct. 27, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File...

Associated Press

Delaware judge reaffirms ruling that invalidated massive Tesla pay package for Elon Musk

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A Delaware judge has reaffirmed her ruling that Tesla must revoke Elon Musk’s multibillion-dollar pay package Chancellor Kathaleen St. Jude McCormick on Monday denied a request by attorneys for Musk and Tesla’s corporate directors to vacate her ruling earlier this year requiring the company to rescind the unprecedented pay package. McCormick […]

1 hour ago

Alaska Airlines tech issue briefly grounds planes in Seattle, disrupts bookings on Cyber Monday