Residents at the Sunrise of Redmond senior living facility in Bellevue heard screams coming from inside one of the units Monday afternoon and called 911, according to investigators. When officers arrived in the 15200 block of Northeast 20th Street, they forced their way inside the unit and said they found the 86-year-old female victim on the floor, stabbed multiple times in her chest. Her 87-year-old husband who was nearby was handcuffed and arrested on suspicion of homicide.

Crime blotter: 2 dead, including a 15-year-old, after multiple vehicle collisions

Bellevue Police Captain Landon Barnwell told KIRO 7 it is the first murder of the year for detectives. It was also an unusual one. “Assisted living isn’t something we see all the time,” said Barnwell. “The ages are not something we generally see when we’re talking about victims and suspects.”

First responders tried saving the victim, but police say she died at the scene. Investigators say her husband gave himself up without issue.

Charlie Harger: Seattle plagued by spreading graffiti along I-5 corridor

Sunrise Senior Living released the following statement Monday afternoon:

We are deeply saddened by this situation. Our thoughts and prayers are with the loved ones impacted, and we are committed to supporting our residents and team members, as needed, during this time. We are fully cooperating with law enforcement during their work on this domestic situation. We are unable to provide further details and encourage any additional inquiries about the investigation to be directed to the Bellevue Police Department.

Bellevue police are investigating and said there is no threat to the public.

Luke Duecy is a reporter for KIRO Newsradio.