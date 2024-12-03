Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

CRIME BLOTTER

Screams of 86-year-old Bellevue woman were the last sounds she made

Dec 3, 2024, 8:34 AM

litter home burglars...

Bellevue Police Department vehicle (Photo: KIRO 7)

(Photo: KIRO 7)

Luke Duecy's Profile Picture

BY LUKE DUECY


KIRO Newsradio Reporter

Residents at the Sunrise of Redmond senior living facility in Bellevue heard screams coming from inside one of the units Monday afternoon and called 911, according to investigators. When officers arrived in the 15200 block of Northeast 20th Street, they forced their way inside the unit and said they found the 86-year-old female victim on the floor, stabbed multiple times in her chest. Her 87-year-old husband who was nearby was handcuffed and arrested on suspicion of homicide.

Crime blotter: 2 dead, including a 15-year-old, after multiple vehicle collisions

Bellevue Police Captain Landon Barnwell told KIRO 7 it is the first murder of the year for detectives. It was also an unusual one. “Assisted living isn’t something we see all the time,” said Barnwell. “The ages are not something we generally see when we’re talking about victims and suspects.”

First responders tried saving the victim, but police say she died at the scene. Investigators say her husband gave himself up without issue.

Charlie Harger: Seattle plagued by spreading graffiti along I-5 corridor

Sunrise Senior Living released the following statement Monday afternoon:

We are deeply saddened by this situation. Our thoughts and prayers are with the loved ones impacted, and we are committed to supporting our residents and team members, as needed, during this time. We are fully cooperating with law enforcement during their work on this domestic situation. We are unable to provide further details and encourage any additional inquiries about the investigation to be directed to the Bellevue Police Department.

Bellevue police are investigating and said there is no threat to the public.

Luke Duecy is a reporter for KIRO Newsradio.

Crime Blotter

Photo: Deputies investigate a Fall City mass shooting....

Frank Sumrall

No tampering from defense team found in case of Fall City mass shooting

No misconduct was committed by the defense in the case of the Fall City mass shooting earlier this year, a judge ruled.

30 minutes ago

litter home burglars...

Luke Duecy

Screams of 86-year-old Bellevue woman were the last sounds she made

Residents at a senior living facility in Bellevue heard screams coming from inside one of the units Monday afternoon.

3 hours ago

road rage shooting...

Steve Coogan

2 dead, including a 15-year-old, after multiple vehicle collisions

Two people, including a 15-year-old driver, were killed in separate vehicle collisions in Western Washington late Sunday and early Monday.

8 hours ago

Image: Defendant Sarah Boone, charged for zipping her boyfriend into a suitcase and leaving him to ...

Associated Press

Florida woman sentenced to life for zipping boyfriend into suitcase, suffocating him

A Florida woman was sentenced Monday to life in prison for zipping her boyfriend into a suitcase and leaving him to die of suffocation.

23 hours ago

Detectives in Pierce County solve the cold case murder of Tracy Whitney, whose body was found in th...

Tom Brock

Detectives solve Puyallup River cold case murder from 1988

Pierce County detectives have solved a cold case murder – an 18-year-old girl whose body washed up on the banks of the Puyallup River 36 years ago.

2 days ago

Puyallup police are looking for three masked suspects who used this excavator to rip apart an ATM k...

Tom Brock

Puyallup thieves use stolen excavator in heist of ATM loaded with cash

Three suspects are on the loose after using an excavator to tear apart an ATM kiosk in Puyallup and then steal the cash machine.

3 days ago

Screams of 86-year-old Bellevue woman were the last sounds she made