The Fife Fire department is reporting that a semi-truck crashed into a motel.

The accident has forced the closure of west-bound lanes of Pacific Hwy at Port of Tacoma Road. The hotel is permanently closed.

⚠️WB lanes on Pacific Hwy at Port of Tacoma Road, are closed due to a collision. Fife Police, TFD and Fife Towing are currently on scene. Please avoid the area and seek alternate routes at this time. We will update when the roadway is back open. pic.twitter.com/UZU3MEib3f — Fife Police Dept. (@FifePD) December 3, 2024

A semi-truck driver was driving west through the intersection of Pacific Highway East, prior to the crash, when a second semi was making a right turn from Port of Tacoma Road, Fife Police Department’s Sgt. Daniel Goff told The Tacoma News Tribune.

Goff said the second truck turned into the lane that the first truck was already in and hit it. The truck swerved across all the lanes on Pacific Highway East and crashed into the Rodeway Inn.

There is no information on potential injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

