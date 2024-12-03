Close
MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Truck crash closes west-bound lanes of Pacific Hwy and Port of Tacoma Road

Dec 3, 2024, 9:38 AM | Updated: 10:48 am

Truck crashes into motel at Pacific Hwy and Port of Tacoma Road. (Photo: Fife Police Dept.)...

Truck crashes into motel at Pacific Hwy and Port of Tacoma Road. (Photo: Fife Police Dept.)

(Photo: Fife Police Dept.)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY BILL KACZARABA


MyNorthwest Content Editor

The Fife Fire department is reporting that a semi-truck crashed into a motel.

The accident has forced the closure of west-bound lanes of Pacific Hwy at Port of Tacoma Road. The hotel is permanently closed.

A semi-truck driver was driving west through the intersection of Pacific Highway East, prior to the crash, when a second semi was making a right turn from Port of Tacoma Road, Fife Police Department’s Sgt. Daniel Goff told The Tacoma News Tribune.

Goff said the second truck turned into the lane that the first truck was already in and hit it. The truck swerved across all the lanes on Pacific Highway East and crashed into the Rodeway Inn.

There is no information on potential injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Bill Kaczaraba is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here. Follow Bill on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and email him here

