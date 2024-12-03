City of Tacoma considers cutting firefighting program to help with budget deficit

The City of Tacoma is thinking about cutting a firefighting program to help with the city’s budget deficit, however, the firefighters’ union is sounding the alarm about how this move could put lives in danger.

Tacoma is facing a $24 million structural deficit due to rising inflation and a contracting economy, the City told KIRO 7 News.

An official said that in response to the deficit, the City requested that each department make cuts to help fix the issue.

Now, the City of Tacoma is considering cutting 16 positions from the Tacoma Fire Department’s Rover program, which fills in for firefighters who call out sick or take time off.

The 16 positions were originally created in 2024 to temporarily address the staffing shortage, the City told KIRO 7 News.

If the City eliminates the positions, the 16 firefighters would be reassigned to different roles, the City added.

Fewer firefighters and fewer resources mean longer response times, Hinzman said.

She said the department has the same number of firefighters and equipment as it did in 1955, but Tacoma’s population has significantly grown since then.

“In our line of work, every second matters. It can mean the difference between life and death, whether that’s with a fire at a home or a loved one whose heart has stopped beating,” she said. “We have firefighters working over 100 hours a week and it’s showing.”

The City of Tacoma along with the Tacoma Fire Department declined to talk on camera, however, Councilman Joe Bushnell shared a statement:

“The proposed biennial budget I saw on October 1 demonstrates the City’s unwavering commitment to public safety. Despite the impacts of rising inflation and a contracting economy that have tipped our finances out of balance in a long-term way, approximately two-thirds of our $641 million General Fund budget is dedicated to keeping our community safe. The proposal even increases Fire Department funding by $13 million in the General Fund.

We are facing fiscal challenges, including a projected $24 million deficit. This proposed biennial budget tackles those challenges head-on with creative solutions that include reducing expenses, forging partnerships, realigning resources, and adjusting fees.

However, a structural deficit happens when ongoing costs grow at a higher rate than the money we receive. Although this proposed biennial budget is our path to a stronger financial foundation, it does not solve that structural deficit. To do that, we must make tough choices, while also investing in our priorities – like public safety. I am committed to responsible spending that serves our community today and safeguards our future.”

Tacoma’s City Council is scheduled to discuss the proposal Tuesday evening and will have until December 10 to make a final decision.