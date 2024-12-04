When an employee at Sunrise Senior Living of Bellevue called 911 to report a disturbance inside an assisted living apartment on Monday, Bellevue Police said in court documents she told dispatchers an 86-year-old Bellevue woman was heard screaming with the suspect, armed with a knife, barricaded inside.

Police said she then told dispatchers the suspect’s wife needed help. The employee said moments later, the suspect said he murdered somebody.

When officers arrived, they asked the suspect if his wife was hurt inside, and, according to court documents, he replied, “Yeah.” After not hearing from the victim, officers said they forced their way inside, took the suspect to the ground, and handcuffed him. When they rolled him over, police said they discovered a knife.

Officers said they found the victim sitting in a nearby reclining chair and moved her to the floor where they preformed life-saving procedures until paramedics arrived and took over. However, court documents said the victim died at the scene.

The homicide is the first of the year in Bellevue. This recent case came as a shock to Bellevue Police detectives because of the ages of the victim and suspect. “Assisted living isn’t something we see all the time,” Bellevue Police Capt. Landon Barnwell told KIRO 7 TV. “The ages are not something we generally see when we’re talking about victims and suspects.”

According to court documents, the suspect was transported to Overlake Medical Center where officers attempted to ask him questions. “[He] did not appear to understand his Miranda Warnings,” said Bellevue Police Officer Michael Dolce in court documents. “Therefore, I did not ask any investigative questions.”

Since the suspect has not been officially charged, MyNorthwest is not sharing his name or the name of the victim. A judge ordered the suspect be held on $2 million bail.

Sunrise Senior Living released the following statement Monday afternoon:

“We are deeply saddened by this situation. Our thoughts and prayers are with the loved ones impacted, and we are committed to supporting our residents and team members, as needed, during this time.”

Luke Duecy is a reporter for KIRO Newsradio.