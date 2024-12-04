Close
MYNORTHWEST POLITICS

Gov. Inslee issues freeze on most non-essential hiring

Dec 4, 2024, 2:03 PM

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee speaks at a press conference about hospitals in the state providing emergency abortion services in Seattle on Tuesday, June 11, 2024. (Photo: Matt Markovich, KIRO Newsradio)

BY BILL KACZARABA


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Governor Jay Inslee has mandated a freeze on most non-essential hiring, service contracts, purchasing, and travel for state agencies to address a significant budget shortfall.

The directive, issued late Monday, includes exceptions for positions that directly impact public safety, contracts related to tax collection or revenue generation, and essential travel required for core job duties. Download the PDF of the full directive here.

“While this is a difficult endeavor, I ask each agency to participate and use common sense, good judgment, and creativity to accomplish the ultimate goal of this directive to capture immediate savings through spending reductions not related to the public safety and essential health and welfare of Washingtonians,” Inslee wrote in his directive.

Politics: Inslee proposes new juvenile rehabilitation facility in Washington

The move comes after the governor warned of a projected budget gap of $10 billion to $12 billion through June 2029. The deficit primarily represents the difference between the anticipated costs of current and promised services and the projected revenue.

Some departments, such as the Department of Social and Health Services and the Department of Transportation, have already implemented hiring freezes. As Inslee prepares to propose the 2025-27 budget in less than two weeks, he faces the challenge of balancing the budget without new revenue sources, which may necessitate deep cuts in programs and services. State law requires the governor to propose a balanced budget, potentially leading to significant reductions.

Jason Rantz: PSE, Inslee failed responses to bomb cyclone windstorm power outages

According to the Washington State Standard, agency leaders have submitted various savings options, including immediate cuts and delaying or canceling planned program expansions. Such delays could require legislative action. Inslee’s upcoming budget proposal will serve as a starting point for lawmakers and Governor-elect Bob Ferguson as they work on the 2025 session budgets.

Bill Kaczaraba is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here. Follow Bill on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and email him here

 

Gov. Inslee issues freeze on most non-essential hiring