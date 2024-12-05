2024 Seahawks Dancers Holiday Auction

The Annual Holiday Auction hosted by the Seahawks Dancers will take place December 7th at Virginia Mason Athletic Center. The Seahawks Dancers have been doing this event for over 35 years and all proceeds benefit Solid Ground’s Broadview Shelter of Seattle. There will be a silent auction with exclusive items. You will also enjoy, food, beverages, and a performance by the Seahawks Dancers.

If you are unable to attend in person, and you’d like to donate to Solid Ground’s Broadview Shelter, please make a donation here, and on the “Gift Notes” line, write Seahawks Dancers Auction, so we are able to track your donation was a part of this event. Thank you for your generosity!

Date: Saturday, December 7, 2024

Time: 5:00 – 9:00 p.m. (lobby doors open at 5 p.m.)

Where: The Virginia Mason Athletic Center (VMAC) – 12 Seahawks Way, Renton, WA 98056

Tickets: Here