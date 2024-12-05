Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST HISTORY

KING 5 tower skips the decorations this holiday season

Dec 4, 2024, 5:55 PM | Updated: 6:19 pm

Image: The KING 5 tower atop Seattle's Queen Anne Hill has been decorated with holiday lights nearl...

The KING 5 tower atop Seattle's Queen Anne Hill has been decorated with holiday lights nearly every year since the 1950s; this year, the tower is dark as far as decorations are concerned. (Photo: Feliks Banel, KIRO Newsradio)

(Photo: Feliks Banel, KIRO Newsradio)

Feliks Banel's Profile Picture

BY FELIKS BANEL


Local historian

The broadcast tower for Seattle’s KING 5 atop Queen Anne Hill has been decorated with festive lights for the holiday season nearly every year since the 1950s. This year, the 680-foot tall tower is dark, as far as holiday decorations are concerned, for the perhaps the first time since the energy crisis of 1973.

KIRO Newsradio has reached out to Christy Moreno, president and general manager of KING 5, but has not yet received a response. KING is Seattle’s oldest TV station, first coming on the air in November 1948 as KRSC.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

You can hear Feliks Banel every Wednesday and Friday morning on Seattle’s Morning News with Dave Ross and Colleen O’Brien. Read more from Feliks here and subscribe to The Resident Historian Podcast here. If you have a story idea or a question about Northwest history, please email Feliks. You can also follow Feliks on X.

MyNorthwest History

Image: The KING 5 tower atop Seattle's Queen Anne Hill has been decorated with holiday lights nearl...

Feliks Banel

KING 5 tower skips the decorations this holiday season

This year, the 680-foot tall tower is dark, as far as holiday decorations are concerned, for the perhaps the first time since the energy crisis of 1973.

2 hours ago

Everett Parks & Facilities is moving forward with a project to remove this 1920s-era gazebo in Clar...

Tom Brock

Everett begins controversial project to dismantle historic gazebo

The city of Everett has begun work to remove a century-old gazebo despite widespread opposition from community members.

3 days ago

Image: A Santa Claus display can be seen ahead of the opening of the Seattle Christmas Market in No...

Paul Holden and Steve Coogan

Seattle holiday season events: Where to go to get into the spirit

The holiday season is here and there are plenty of places to go and experiences to enjoy, both in Seattle and across the Puget Sound region.

4 days ago

Pine Street was temporarily renamed "Union Way" to accommodate labor marchers whose request to marc...

Feliks Banel

All Over The Map: WTO exhibit shows how infamous event played out on Seattle streets

A new exhibit at the Museum of History & Industry (MOHAI) in Seattle is a reminder of what the WTO was about.

5 days ago

Fort Vancouver painting...

Feliks Banel

Historic Fort Vancouver marks bicentennial in 2025

It was right about this time exactly 200 years ago when work began on what would become Fort Vancouver on the Columbia River.

7 days ago

lake washington artifact...

Feliks Banel

All Over The Map: Early 20th century artifact plucked from Lake Washington

We invited McCauley to tell us about a more recent artifact he and a friend plucked from the bottom of Lake Washington on a recent dive.

12 days ago

KING 5 tower skips the decorations this holiday season