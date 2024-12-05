KING 5 tower skips the decorations this holiday season

The broadcast tower for Seattle’s KING 5 atop Queen Anne Hill has been decorated with festive lights for the holiday season nearly every year since the 1950s. This year, the 680-foot tall tower is dark, as far as holiday decorations are concerned, for the perhaps the first time since the energy crisis of 1973.

KIRO Newsradio has reached out to Christy Moreno, president and general manager of KING 5, but has not yet received a response. KING is Seattle’s oldest TV station, first coming on the air in November 1948 as KRSC.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

You can hear Feliks Banel every Wednesday and Friday morning on Seattle’s Morning News with Dave Ross and Colleen O’Brien. Read more from Feliks here and subscribe to The Resident Historian Podcast here. If you have a story idea or a question about Northwest history, please email Feliks. You can also follow Feliks on X.

Follow @https://twitter.com/feliksbanel