The Anderson family was woken up by a loud “bang” followed by the sound of glass shattering and falling to the floor inside their Tacoma home early Tuesday morning. Somebody threw a rock through their bedroom window. A couple of hours later, it happened again – a rock busted their living room window.

“It’s absolutely wild to me that someone would do this,” Dave Anderson told KIRO 7. “I heard the bang and I went ‘oh no’ and ran out and flipped the light on… couldn’t see anybody out here and this window was totally gone.”

The Andersons spent the next day sweeping-up broken glass. However, just after 5:30 p.m. later that day, it happened a third time. Somebody threw a rock through a window and the rock landed just inches away from the dog’s crate. The mystery person was capture by surveillance video going up to the home, tossing the rock then running away.

Police are now looking for the person or people who did the deed. So far, they have few suspect details. Only what’s on the video that capture at least one of the attacks that, according to the Andersons, caused thousands of dollars in damage. However, there was one more attack that added to that total.

The Andersons told KIRO 7 the attacker hit their home a fourth time around 11 p.m. Wednesday night, and added they now feel on edge no where ever they go.

The Anderson’s son, 13-year-old Gareth, worries he or someone else in their home could get hit. “I feel that they could for some reason come over and do it at any time, and I could be standing by the window and then get hit straight in the face with a rock,” Gareth said.

Sadie Mitchell-Anderson told KIRO 7, “We’ve worked hard to be able to make this our home it was this has been my life’s dream and I feel like it’s all been ripped away from us in 24 hours.”

“I don’t want to feel locked in my home. I don’t want to feel like I have to stay here just in case someone comes and damages it because it’s just so violating you know like why would someone do that to your house, your sanctuary,” Dave Anderson said.

