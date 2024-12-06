Close
CRIME BLOTTER

Police are investigating the stabbing of a 26-year-old man in North Seattle

Dec 6, 2024, 7:17 AM

Image: A Seattle Police Department (SPD) vehicle can be seen outside on a city street in a recent p...

A Seattle Police Department (SPD) vehicle can be seen outside on a city street in a recent photo. (Photo courtesy of the SPD Blotter/spdblotter.seattle.gov)

(Photo courtesy of the SPD Blotter/spdblotter.seattle.gov)

Steve Coogan's Profile Picture

BY STEVE COOGAN


MyNorthwest Lead Editor

Members of the Seattle Police Department (SPD) are investigating the stabbing of a 26-year-old man committed in North Seattle Thursday night.

In a post on the SPD Blotter published early Friday, the department explained the man was stabbed in or near Licton Springs Park in North Seattle some time on Thursday night.

Officers responded to the 9500 block of Ashworth Avenue North around 9 p.m. and located a man suffering from a stab wound to his chest. Members of the SPD and the Seattle Fire Department (SFD) provided medical treatment at the scene after he was found. From there, the man was transported to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition, the department’s online post states.

Crime blotter: Covering the crimes committed in the Puget Sound region

The SPD reports the suspect was described as “a clean-shaven tall man wearing a gray jacket.” He was last seen running north on Ashworth Avenue North. Members of the department conducted a search for the suspect with the K9 unit. However, they could not locate that suspect. The SPD Blotter post added that the King County Sheriff’s Department’s Guardian One helicopter also responded to search the area. But that search also proved unsuccessful.

The events and circumstances leading up to the stabbing also are under investigation. If anyone has any information about this case, they are encouraged to call 911 or the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

