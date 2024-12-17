Food insecurity is a pressing issue that affects several thousands of people in Washington. In response to this challenge, 10 years ago, Safeway and Albertson’s launched the Nourishing Neighbors program. This initiative aims to ensure everyone, including children, seniors and families, has access to nourishing food every day.

History of Nourishing Neighbors

Nourishing Neighbors reflects Safeway’s commitment to making a tangible difference in the lives of those facing food insecurity. Since its inception, the program has implemented various initiatives to combat hunger. These include funding breakfast programs for children, providing summer meals, connecting families to federal nutrition programs and supporting school pantries. The program also focuses on holiday dinners and weekend backpack programs, ensuring children have food to take home when school is not in session

In 2023 alone, Nourishing Neighbors helped provide more than 40 million meals to those in need. The program also donated gift cards to 250,000 families, allowing them to purchase food for the holidays, and pledged $9 million in grants aimed at addressing the root causes of hunger.

Why give to the program?

Supporting the Nourishing Neighbors program is crucial for several reasons.

One of those reasons is addressing immediate needs. Donations help provide immediate relief to those struggling to put food on the table. This includes funding for meals and groceries that can make a significant difference in the daily lives of individuals and families. Another reason is supporting long-term solutions. Beyond immediate relief, donations support long-term solutions to food insecurity. This includes grants for innovative programs that tackle the underlying causes of hunger, such as poverty and lack of access to nutritious food.

The program also positively impacts the community. By donating, individuals can contribute to the well-being of their local communities. Nourishing Neighbors works with local nonprofits and community organizations to ensure that aid reaches those who need it most. This localized approach helps build stronger, more resilient communities. The program especially focuses on empowering children and families. Ensuring that children have access to nutritious food is essential for their growth and development. Programs funded by Nourishing Neighbors, such as school breakfast and summer meal programs, help children thrive academically and physically.

Lastly, supporting Nourishing Neighbors encourages volunteerism. Donations also support volunteer initiatives, encouraging community members to get involved and make a difference. The program’s Million Hour Volunteer Rally, for example, mobilizes volunteers to support local nonprofits and neighbors in need.

The Nourishing Neighbors program is a vital initiative in the fight against food insecurity. By addressing both immediate needs and long-term solutions, it plays a crucial role in ensuring that everyone has access to nourishing food. Donations to this program not only provide essential support to those in need but also help build stronger, more resilient communities. As we continue to face the challenges of food insecurity, programs like Nourishing Neighbors remind us of the power of collective action and the importance of supporting our neighbors.

