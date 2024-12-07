Close
Tacoma Humane Society asks for help saving ‘6 tiny lives’

Dec 6, 2024, 4:13 PM

Photo: The Tacoma Humane Society is asking for donations to help six malnourished puppies.
Julia Dallas's Profile Picture

BY JULIA DALLAS


MyNorthwest Content Editor

The Humane Society for Tacoma and Pierce County is pleading for donations after six sickly puppies arrived at its door.

According to the shelter, six orphaned puppies arrived Wednesday. They were “malnourished, dehydrated and fighting for survival after weeks without proper nutrition,” stated a Facebook post.

More animal news: Dozens of animals are receiving care after being rescued from Clallam County farm

The mother of the puppies died weeks ago, leaving them on their own to survive, wrote the shelter. According to KIRO 7, the animals were found by a community member who brought them to the shelter.

“One puppy was so weak she could barely stand, but thanks to our expert veterinary team, all six are receiving the critical care they need,” the Facebook post said.

While the shelter is helping the animals, it still needs donations to continue giving the puppies vital medical care, KIRO 7 stated.

“As the weather grows colder, our open-admission shelter must be prepared to respond quickly to animals in urgent need, like these six puppies,” Chief Executive Officer at the Humane Society for Tacoma and Pierce County Leslie Dalzell said, as reported by KIRO 7. “Community support is essential to ensuring we have the resources to provide life-saving treatment for the animals who need us most.”

To donate, visit the shelter’s website.

Contributing: KIRO 7

Julia Dallas is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read her stories here. Follow Julia on X here and email her here.

