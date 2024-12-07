Most people grew up celebrating their birthday every year, but for many women in Washington, the special event was something they never got to experience. One local organization sought to change that. Not only does Eileen and Callie’s Place make sure women who age out of foster care feel special, it empowers them to build rewarding lives.

In light of Giving Tuesday, Dr. Natalie Ellington, Founder and Director of Eileen and Callie’s Place, joined “The John Curley Show” on KIRO Newsradio Wednesday, revealing the transformative impact of the organization’s mission and the stories of resilience and growth.

In November, Eileen and Callie’s Place celebrated 10 years of supporting women who aged out of foster care.

“Ten years of providing mentorship, providing guidance, preparing relationships and really just being a trusted adult in the life of young ladies who have found themselves in a situation, through no cause of their own, but needing the support that we are able to give to them,” Ellington said.

John Curley, host of “The John Curley Show,” highlighted when women in Washington foster care turn 18, they are handed a garbage bag for their belongings.

“You have some of these young ladies that have been as many as 70 some homes,” Curley said. “When you turn 18, they open the door and out you go, and you go to either the morgue, you go onto the street and you turn tricks to pay for things or you go to jail. That’s pretty much the journey that many of these young women take.”

To which Ellington and Curley agreed, “It’s unbelievable.”

“These young ladies are wards of the state,” Ellington noted. “We are the state. These are our kids. How many of us would turn our own child out?”

She added while there are great foster homes, many women face abuse and neglect.

“And what better way to tell somebody you’re worthless than to have your life belongings, as meager as they may be, in a garbage bag,” she said.

Eileen and Callie’s Place hosts ‘Celebrate 18’ parties, mentors

That’s why at Eileen and Callie’s Place’s “Celebrate 18” parties — where women who aged out of foster care are invited to celebrate their birthdays with hairdressers, makeup artists, manicurists and new clothes — women first get to pick out a brand new 22-inch rolling duffel bag.

Ellington explained since 2019, “Celebrate 18″ has been held at the Auburn Community and Events Center and the organization prepares for 100 girls. However, last year, Ellington said the event was maxed out. Therefore, starting next year, the party will be held at the Green River College with Eileen and Callie’s Place preparing for 150 girls.

When we’re asked, ‘Why do you do this?’ We can tell them because we care,” Ellington shared. “No other reason, because we care.”

While the parties intend to make the women feel cared for, the event’s main goal is to connect each woman with a mentor who can help them transition into adulthood. Ellington explained everything the mentor program does is based on the individual.

“Once that mentor really gets to know them, once they’ve learned to trust the young lady that they’re partnered with, then they can open up and tell them what they really want, what’s really on their heart, what they’ve dreamed about or have stopped dreaming about because they’ve been told so often you’ll never do that,” she said.

Ellington added that 99% of what the organization does is listen.

“One girl says, ‘I just need somebody to listen to me. I just need to be heard,'” Ellington said. “And it’s ridiculous that someone has to ask to be heard.”

Eileen and Callie’s Place’s next event

The next event Eileen and Callie’s Place is putting on is the “Celebrating You: Holiday Party” on December 21 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. in Auburn.

Curley encouraged people to donate, no matter how small.

“In fact, sign up and give monthly, like I do and so many of my friends do that met Dr. Natalie, because how can you possibly deny the force of this woman?” he said.

For more details on the event and for information on ways to donate, visit the organization’s website.

