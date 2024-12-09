Close
Salty’s Seafood Grills at Redondo Beach listed for sale at $7.9 million

Dec 9, 2024, 8:19 AM

Salty’s redondo beach...

Exterior of Salty’s Seafood Grills. (Photo courtesy of Salty’s Seafood Grills)

(Photo courtesy of Salty’s Seafood Grills)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

The property housing the once-iconic, now-shuttered waterfront restaurant, Salty’s Seafood Grills at Redondo Beach, is officially on the market.

Located at 28201 Redondo Beach Drive S. in Des Moines, the property is being sold by Salty’s Seafood Grills Waterfront for $7.9 million.

More PNW-based food: Beacon Hill eatery among NY Times’ 50 best US restaurants of 2024

The eatery, which has stood as a community landmark from 1928 until it closed its doors in 2020, was known for having some of the best views of the Olympic Mountains, of Vashon Island and of the Puget Sound.

“The scenery creates a serene, almost majestic atmosphere, where diners can enjoy a front-row seat to the changing tides, vibrant sunsets and the occasional sailboat drifting by,” real estate firm Kidder Mathews stated regarding the property. “On clear days, the view of the mountains adds a breathtaking backdrop to the dining experience.”

The restaurant closed its doors in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite promises that the closure was temporary, the Redondo Beach location never reopened.

More store closures in WA: Walgreens to close 1,200 U.S. stores

Salty’s has two other locations, one in Alki and one in Portland.

Additional details about the property can be found in a PDF version of a brochure here.

