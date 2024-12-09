Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell is aiming to become the first Seattle mayor in two decades to be elected to a second term. He has officially registered his re-election campaign with the Seattle Ethics and Elections Commission.

Harrell, who was elected in 2021 by the largest margin for a non-incumbent candidate since 1969, highlighted his administration’s achievements and outlined his vision for the future in a statement released Monday.

During my first term, we’ve made real progress and put our One Seattle approach into action – advancing our shared priorities by uniting the people of our city together around common values. We’ve delivered public safety solutions, kept parks and sidewalks open and accessible while moving people into shelter and housing with services, made historic investments in affordable housing, prioritized a transportation system focused on safety, and passed nation-leading climate legislation. But there is more work to do – this is the time for proven leadership to stand up for our values and keep Seattle moving forward as a city that is welcoming, affordable, and safe. Today, I registered my re-election campaign and look forward to kicking off this effort early next year.”

Harrell has done a lot to stabilize the city, Seattle political analyst and Head of the public affairs firm Strategies 360 Ron Dotzauer told MyNorthwest.

“He took over during a chaotic time when the council was running Seattle by committee,” he said. “Harrell walked in and provided new leadership and got things under control.”

Harrell’s administration has focused on public safety, homelessness, affordable housing, climate action and transportation.

Public safety and homelessness

The mayor’s approach to public safety includes the creation of the Community Assisted Response and Engagement (CARE) department, which deploys behavioral health responders to support individuals in crisis. The Seattle Police Department (SPD) has seen its highest rate of officer applications in over a decade.

Additionally, Harrell’s administration said it has achieved an over 80% decrease in tent encampments and a more than 60% decrease in RVs at encampments, with record numbers of shelter referrals and placements. However, one of the most significant criticisms has been regarding his administration’s handling of homelessness, particularly the removal of tent encampments. As Cascade PBS reported, critics argue these sweeps displace vulnerable individuals without providing adequate services or housing alternatives. For instance, during a heatwave, City Council member Tammy Morales criticized the removal of encampments, calling it a “continued failure of our city’s response to addressing the root causes of homelessness.”

The King County Regional Homelessness Authority also opposed these forced removals, emphasizing the need for dignified solutions.

Affordable housing

Under Harrell, Seattle has made investments in affordable housing, with over $1 billion allocated to create thousands of units. His administration has also worked to reduce bureaucratic hurdles to expedite housing development and proposed a Comprehensive Plan Update to double the city’s housing capacity

Harrell’s housing policies have also been scrutinized. Over 50 organizations and businesses have called on him to significantly increase housing density across Seattle to address the affordable housing crisis. Critics argue that without more aggressive measures, the city risks exacerbating the issue.

“Housing and office vacancies continue to be obstacles in improving downtown,” Dotzauer said. “But maybe with Amazon and Microsoft coming back to work, that will help.”

Climate action

Harrell has proposed climate initiatives, including the passage of the Building Emissions Performance Standard to promote clean buildings. His administration has also advanced community-driven climate investment strategies.

Transportation

The “Keep Seattle Moving” transportation levy, a $1.5 billion investment, aims to enhance the city’s transportation infrastructure by increasing transit access, building new sidewalks and maintaining and modernizing streets, bridges and other assets.

Downtown revitalization

Harrell’s Downtown Activation Plan includes initiatives to drive revitalization in the city’s core, support millions of visitors and prepare for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The plan also encompasses the completion of the Waterfront project, including the opening of Overlook Walk and the new aquarium.

Endorsements and future plans

Harrell has received early endorsements from prominent figures, including Governor-elect Bob Ferguson, Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal and King County Executive Dow Constantine.

He plans to publicly kick off his re-election campaign early next year and will participate in the Democracy Voucher program.

“This is the time for proven leadership to stand up for our values and keep Seattle moving forward as a city that is welcoming, affordable and safe,” Harrell stated in his news release.

During his initial mayoral campaign, Harrell was targeted by a controversial ad from his opponent, M. Lorena González. The ad, which was later pulled, was criticized for being racially insensitive. It featured a white rape survivor instead of a survivor from a community of color, which many felt perpetuated harmful stereotypes.

Re-election odds

“I don’t think he’ll be seriously contested,” Dotzauer said. “I don’t think there’s anyone on the city council who wants to challenge him.”

