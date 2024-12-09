The Bellevue Police Department (BPD) reported, via X, a shooting involving an officer on Monday that left one suspect dead.

BPD has released few details but, according to the department’s Bellevue Beat Blog, the shooting happened in the 4300 block of 120th Avenue Southeast at 12:28 p.m.

Officer Seth Tyler told KIRO Newsradio the shooting happened after police responded to a call in the Factoria neighborhood.

Tyler said police arrived, confronted a 67-year-old man and shots were fired about two hours later, leaving the man dead. He confirmed that one officer fired their weapon at the man.

“I can tell you that one suspect or subject, rather, is deceased, no officers are injured,” Tyler said.

When asked what the initial 911 call was regarding, he told KIRO Newsradio “Not going to get into the type of call.”

He added the King County Independent Force Investigation Team (KCIFIT) has been called to look into the shooting, per state law.

Tyler said that per BPD policy, the officer will be put on administrative leave while KCIFIT investigates.

He also said that with the day being a school day, officers have taken steps to ensure children in the area will not see anything traumatic.

“This is a safe neighborhood,” Tyler said. “It’s a safe city. This is very unusual for this to happen in Bellevue.”

He added there are no ongoing threats to the neighborhood.

Contributing: Heather Bosch and Sam Campbell, KIRO Newsradio

