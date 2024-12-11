WA-based Locust Cider closing six taprooms throughout the state

Locust Cider, a popular Washington-based cider company, is closing six of its taprooms throughout the state.

The locations include its taprooms in Alki Beach and First Hill within Seattle, in addition to spots in Redmond, Olympia, Vancouver and Walla Walla. The cider company first made the announcement on social media Tuesday.

More local businesses closing: Seattle-area sandwich chain to close 10 stores, citing rising labor costs

“Permanently closed,” Locust Cider stated on its website. “Thank you for five great years on the beach (or four great years on First Hill)! Visit us at our downtown Seattle taprooms at Post Alley or Market Place.”

Locust Cider opened in 2015 and, due to early success, expanded its business to multiple locations in 2019. But one year after, the COVID-19 pandemic hit, something the company claimed it hasn’t fully recovered from.

“While this decision is necessary to ensure the future health of our company, it’s also incredibly painful,” Locust Cider stated. “We kept going — sometimes stubbornly — when what we really needed was to pause and rebuild with a clearer, more sustainable path.”

More on local businesses: Beacon Hill eatery among NY Times’ 50 best US restaurants of 2024

In addition to its locations at Post Alley or Market Place in Seattle, Locust Cider is keeping its Gig Harbor, Woodinville and Spokane taprooms open, as of this reporting.

Contributing: Luke Duecy, KIRO Newsradio

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here