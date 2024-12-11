Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

WA-based Locust Cider closing six taprooms throughout the state

Dec 11, 2024, 10:05 AM | Updated: 10:05 am

Locust Cider...

Different flavors of cider from Locust Cider. (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Locust Cider, a popular Washington-based cider company, is closing six of its taprooms throughout the state.

The locations include its taprooms in Alki Beach and First Hill within Seattle, in addition to spots in Redmond, Olympia, Vancouver and Walla Walla. The cider company first made the announcement on social media Tuesday.

More local businesses closing: Seattle-area sandwich chain to close 10 stores, citing rising labor costs

“Permanently closed,” Locust Cider stated on its website. “Thank you for five great years on the beach (or four great years on First Hill)! Visit us at our downtown Seattle taprooms at Post Alley or Market Place.”

Locust Cider opened in 2015 and, due to early success, expanded its business to multiple locations in 2019. But one year after, the COVID-19 pandemic hit, something the company claimed it hasn’t fully recovered from.

“While this decision is necessary to ensure the future health of our company, it’s also incredibly painful,” Locust Cider stated. “We kept going — sometimes stubbornly — when what we really needed was to pause and rebuild with a clearer, more sustainable path.”

More on local businesses: Beacon Hill eatery among NY Times’ 50 best US restaurants of 2024

In addition to its locations at Post Alley or Market Place in Seattle, Locust Cider is keeping its Gig Harbor, Woodinville and Spokane taprooms open, as of this reporting.

Contributing: Luke Duecy, KIRO Newsradio

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here

MyNorthwest News

This Chevron station was one of at least five businesses hit in a series of convenience store robbe...

Bill Kaczaraba

Seattle man arrested after reportedly ramming multiple vehicles trying to flee police

A 31-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after he reportedly rammed and damaged more than half a dozen vehicles while escaping from police.

1 hour ago

tacoma fire department...

Brooke Griffin and Madeline Ottilie, KIRO 7 News

Tacoma City Council passes budget, adds $2.5 million to maintain fire department staffing

The Tacoma City Council has voted to pass the 2025-2026 budget, ultimately voting to increase funding for the fire department.

1 hour ago

Locust Cider...

Frank Sumrall

WA-based Locust Cider closing six taprooms throughout the state

Locust Cider, a popular Washington-based cider company, is closing six of its taprooms throughout the state.

2 hours ago

Photo: Damage is seen in a neighbourhood in Issaquah, Wash., Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, after a 'bom...

Ted Buehner

Winds up to 100 mph in the Hanukkah Eve storm

In 2006, the Hanukkah Eve Wind Storm struck Western Washington. This weekend will mark the highly impactful storm from 18 years ago.

3 hours ago

Photo: A prototype drone test sprays paint to cover up graffiti in Tacoma in spring 2024....

Chris Sullivan

Are anti-graffiti drones the future of keeping WA’s roads clear of the vandalism?

WSDOT believes the state should allocate more money to program more drones to combat graffiti and train more pilots for said drones.

4 hours ago

albertsons kroger merger...

Dee-Ann Durbin, The Associated Press

Albertsons gives up on Kroger merger and sues the grocery chain for failing to secure deal

Albertsons is giving up on its merger with Kroger and is suing the grocery chain, saying it didn’t do enough to secure regulatory approval.

5 hours ago

WA-based Locust Cider closing six taprooms throughout the state