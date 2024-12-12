Olympia police looking for two 11-year-old runaways

The Olympia Police Department (OPD) is asking for the public’s help in finding two children.

OPD reported, via X on Wednesday around 4 p.m., two 11-year-old boys ran away.

The first is Allen Leman. He is described by the department as a white 11-year-old boy, 5 feet 4 inches tall, with red hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a green and black flannel shirt with jeans.

🚨Attempt to Locate Runaways🚨 OPD is seeking community assistance locating two 11 year old runaways. Allen Leman, 11 year old white male. 5’4″ with red hair and green eyes. Last seen wearing a green & black flannel shirt with jeans. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/DqSGdLWOmF — Olympia Police Dept. (@OlyPD) December 12, 2024

The second child is Drake Coop. Olympia officers described him as a white 11-year-old boy, also 5 feet 4 inches tall. He has brown hair and brown eyes. Police said he was last seen wearing a black and white hoodie and could be carrying a backpack with a dark blanket over it.

(2/2) Drake Coop, 11 year old white male. 5’4″ with brown hair and brown eyes. Last seen wearing a black & white hoodie, and might be carrying a backpack with a dark blanket over it. If you see them or have information about their whereabouts please call 9-1-1 pic.twitter.com/NMSDhlPEyK — Olympia Police Dept. (@OlyPD) December 12, 2024

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the two boys is asked to call 911.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

