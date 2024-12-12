Close
MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Olympia police looking for two 11-year-old runaways

Dec 11, 2024, 5:32 PM

Photo: Olympia police are looking for Allen Leman (L) and Drake Coop (R)....

Olympia police are looking for Allen Leman (L) and Drake Coop (R). (Photo courtesy of the Olympia Police Department)

(Photo courtesy of the Olympia Police Department)

Julia Dallas's Profile Picture

BY JULIA DALLAS


MyNorthwest Content Editor

The Olympia Police Department (OPD) is asking for the public’s help in finding two children.

OPD reported, via X on Wednesday around 4 p.m., two 11-year-old boys ran away.

Missing woman found: Federal Way man appears in court in case of found pregnant woman from Auburn

The first is Allen Leman. He is described by the department as a white 11-year-old boy, 5 feet 4 inches tall, with red hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a green and black flannel shirt with jeans.

More missing people cases: Marysville boy who went missing in 2021 found in Seattle; father arrested

The second child is Drake Coop. Olympia officers described him as a white 11-year-old boy, also 5 feet 4 inches tall. He has brown hair and brown eyes. Police said he was last seen wearing a black and white hoodie and could be carrying a backpack with a dark blanket over it.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the two boys is asked to call 911.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Julia Dallas is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read her stories here. Follow Julia on X here and email her here.

