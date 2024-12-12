Construction sign reads ‘one less CEO’ in Seattle during morning commuting hours

The alarming trend of people applauding the suspected shooter in the death of UnitedHealthcare’s CEO has hit Seattle Thursday morning.

A construction road sign has been seen flashing “one less CEO” along State Route 99 (SR 99).

Disgusting. pic.twitter.com/WoS0HFFVTN — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) December 12, 2024

Two messages — flashing during the busy Thursday Seattle commute just South of the Aurora Bridge near Dexter Way North — read “ONE LESS CEO” and “MANY MORE TO GO” for thousands of commuters to see.

References to the recent fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in New York City have created a disturbing trend around the nation that’s included everything from T-shirts to memes to threats against the person who identified the shooter in a Pennsylvania McDonald’s and called 911.

The messages were caught on cell phone video and posted to social media.

Contributing: Frank Sumrall, MyNorthwest

Luke Duecy is a reporter for KIRO Newsradio