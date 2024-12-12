Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Construction sign reads ‘one less CEO’ in Seattle during morning commuting hours

Dec 12, 2024, 7:31 AM | Updated: 7:43 am

one less ceo...

Photo of the construction sign reading "One Less CEO" and "Many More To Go" in Seattle. (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

The alarming trend of people applauding the suspected shooter in the death of UnitedHealthcare’s CEO has hit Seattle Thursday morning.

A construction road sign has been seen flashing “one less CEO” along State Route 99 (SR 99).

More on the slaying of UnitedHealthcare CEO: Suspect in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO struggles, shouts while entering courthouse

Two messages — flashing during the busy Thursday Seattle commute just South of the Aurora Bridge near Dexter Way North — read “ONE LESS CEO” and “MANY MORE TO GO” for thousands of commuters to see.

References to the recent fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in New York City have created a disturbing trend around the nation that’s included everything from T-shirts to memes to threats against the person who identified the shooter in a Pennsylvania McDonald’s and called 911.

The messages were caught on cell phone video and posted to social media.

Contributing: Frank Sumrall, MyNorthwest

Luke Duecy is a reporter for KIRO Newsradio

MyNorthwest News

one less ceo...

Frank Sumrall

Construction sign reads ‘one less CEO’ in Seattle during morning commuting hours

The alarming trend of people applauding the suspected shooter in the death of UnitedHealthcare's CEO has hit Seattle Thursday morning.

12 minutes ago

boat capsizes...

Frank Sumrall

Coast Guard: Two bodies found, belived to be connected to capsized fishing boat in Alaska

The Coast Guard said it has suspended its search for five people after their fishing boat reportedly capsized near Couverden Point, Alaska.

43 minutes ago

northshore school rape...

Frank Sumrall

Northshore School District teacher arrested for attempted child rape

A Northshore School District teacher was arrested on suspicion of attempted rape of a child, Redmond Police confirmed.

49 minutes ago

road closed...

Chris Sullivan

Edgewater Bridge: ‘Road Closed’ really means the road is closed

Locals are struggling with what 'Road Closed' signs mean around a year-long construction project between Everett and Mukilteo.

1 hour ago

Photo: Olympia police are looking for Allen Leman (L) and Drake Coop (R)....

Julia Dallas

Olympia police looking for two 11-year-old runaways

The Olympia Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding two children. OPD reported two 11-year-old boys ran away.

14 hours ago

Image: The lodge at Camp Long in West Seattle dates to the early 1940s; it was struck by an arsonis...

Feliks Banel

Seattle Parks expects to restore historic Camp Long lodge, but questions remain

The historic lodge at Camp Long in West Seattle was badly damaged in a fire in November and the cost to repair it has yet to be determined.

17 hours ago

Construction sign reads ‘one less CEO’ in Seattle during morning commuting hours