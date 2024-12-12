Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

GEE AND URSULA

WIAA director: Transgender champion brings attention to high school rules

Dec 12, 2024, 12:45 PM | Updated: 3:01 pm

Photo: The goalkeeper guards the net as girls take part in a high school soccer match....

The goalkeeper guards the net as girls take part in a high school soccer match. (File photo: AP)

(File photo: AP)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY BILL KACZARABA


MyNorthwest Content Editor

High schools in Washington are considering new trans-athlete rules, partly due to high-profile cases.

“Last year, we had our first known state champion who was a transgender athlete, which brought a lot of internal attention,” Washington Interscholastic Activities Association (WIAA) Executive Director Mick Hoffman said on KIRO Newsradio’s “The Gee and Ursula Show” Thursday.

The current policy, allowing students to compete on teams that align with their gender identity, has existed for 18 years. However, WIAA is currently deliberating two new proposals regarding the participation of transgender athletes in school sports.

“These proposals are being brought forward by school members, not our board or staff,” Hoffman clarified. “Any five schools can propose a rule change or amendment, and these came from a variety of different schools, predominantly from Eastern Washington and the northwest corner of the state.”

Jason Rantz: WIAA finally does what’s right, proposes league for transgender athletes

One proposal, led by the Lynden School District, suggests a model where sports divided by gender would have a girls’ division and an open division. The second proposal aims to add a third division, creating boys’, girls’ and open divisions.

The decision-making process will begin in January, with the WIAA’s representative assembly, consisting of 53 voters from regional districts, deciding whether to accept or deny the amendments.

“The official vote will take place in April, requiring 60% approval,” Hoffman explained.

When asked about the number of transgender athletes in Washington, Hoffman admitted, “We don’t have exact numbers as students don’t have to identify as trans athletes. Nationally, the statistics suggest it’s a very small percentage.”

Despite the long-standing policy, Hoffman acknowledged the potential for legal challenges.

“Even if amendments are passed, if they’re found to violate state law, we cannot implement them,” he said, referencing Washington’s anti-discrimination laws.

Ursula: Seattle School Superintendent Brent Jones, others providing ‘feckless’ leadership

The trend across the country varies, with Hoffman estimating that 36 states do not allow athletes to compete in a gender different from their birth gender, while 14 states, including Washington D.C., have rules similar to Washington’s current policy.

As the WIAA prepares to address these proposals, the debate over transgender athletes in school sports continues to be a contentious issue, reflecting broader national discussions on gender identity and sports.

Bill Kaczaraba is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here. Follow Bill on X and email him here

Gee and Ursula Show

Gee and Ursula

Photo: The goalkeeper guards the net as girls take part in a high school soccer match....

Bill Kaczaraba

WIAA director: Transgender champion brings attention to high school rules

High schools in Washington are considering new trans-athlete rules, partly due to high-profile cases.

2 hours ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: Responding to the Murder of the United HealthCare CEO Brian Thompson

Gee & Ursula respond to the murder of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson and why some people are not being empathetic. Listen to the Gee and Ursula Show every weekday at 9am on KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM. Listen to KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM or go to MyNorthwest.com to learn more!

6 days ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: Turning to Prayer in the Midst of Ohio State-Michigan Brawl

In the aftermath of the intense Ohio State vs. Michigan football game, a massive post-game brawl erupted, leaving fans and players in shock. Among the chaos, one player stood out for his unexpected response. Gee Scott Jr., a player for Ohio State and son of KIRO Newsradio host Gee Scott, was seen praying on the […]

8 days ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: Why Tesla Owners Are Facing Backlash After Elections

8 days ago

COLUMBUS, OHIO - NOVEMBER 30: Michigan Wolverines players fly a flag prior to a brawl between playe...

Bill Kaczaraba

Gee Scott Jr. turns to prayer in the midst of Ohio State-Michigan brawl

Gee Scott Jr., a player for Ohio State and son of KIRO Newsradio host Gee Scott, was seen praying on the sidelines with a teammate and a member of the Michigan team, a moment captured on video and shared widely.

9 days ago

Tight end Gee Scott Jr. of the Ohio State Buckeyes warms up before the game against the Indiana Hoo...

Frank Sumrall

Gee Scott’s son praised for praying during Ohio State-Michigan postgame brawl

One of the few players not involved in the brawl was Gee Scott Jr, starting tight end for Ohio State and son of KIRO Newsradio host Gee Scott.

10 days ago

WIAA director: Transgender champion brings attention to high school rules