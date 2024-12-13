A wintry weekend full of things to do lies ahead, just hang in there and finish the work day strong!

There’s free ice skating at Occidental Square this weekend, and that includes skates to borrow. From noon to six Friday-Sunday, skaters of all levels can hit the ice and enjoy a classic wintertime activity. The Seattle Kraken are taking over the rink on Sunday with giveaways, selfies with Buoy the Troll and more. Skating isn’t the only thing going on in Occidental Square; the Holiday Bazaar is on Friday and Saturday. There will be over 40 local vendors, so there are plenty of options for holiday gift shopping!

There’s more free fun this weekend at Green Lake. The Pathway of Lights at Green Lake is on Saturday from 4:30 to 7:30. The paths will be lit by thousands of luminaries, all placed by hard-working volunteers! In addition, there will be warm drinks, tasty treats, music, lights, and lots more. The fun is going on rain or shine, so dress accordingly!

This one was sent to me by a listener! The Monroe Community Band is putting on a free concert at the Wagner Performance Center tomorrow at 2 p.m. According to the band’s website there will be classic carols, festive tunes and a couple of surprises! The event is family-friendly and, a reminder, free! More details are available at monroecommunityband.org

Candy Cane Lane is having one of its pedestrian-only nights this weekend on Sunday. The legendary light display off of 20th and Ravenna near Ravenna Park will have live music to accompany you as you check out the display on foot. If you are going to check out Candy Cane lane, be sure to bring a donation for the University District Food Bank!

In Downtown Snohomish this weekend it is Winterfest! This holiday market will have all the things you need for a weekend this time of year. There will be lights and live music, as well as ice sculpting, crafts, gingerbread houses and of course visits from Santa! There’s also the Winterfest Market, that will have everything you need for holiday shopping and something tasty to warm you up. A couple of events are sold out, so plan ahead by visiting historicdowntownsnohomish.org

This weekend is the perfect chance to go check out the Pacific Bonsai Museum for the Winter Bonsai Solstice. The collection of Bonsai will be lit up with holiday lights and will offer free hot chocolate while you take in all the sights! There will also be a holiday market for shopping and this event is family friendly! Admission is free but there is a suggested donation of 12 dollars. Get more details pacificbonsaimuseum.org

Still need a wreath for your house? Make your own in Tacoma this weekend! At Windmill Gardens you will be able to choose from a variety of greens and customize your own 24″ wreath. The website says to dress to get messy! Get tickets and details at windmillgardens.com

Paul Holden reports on weekend events for KIRO Newsradio.