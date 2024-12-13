Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

CRIME BLOTTER

Man escapes police after crashing car into building in Centralia

Dec 13, 2024, 8:09 AM

A car crashed into a building after attempting to turn east onto Center Street from North Tower in ...

A car crashed into a building after attempting to turn east onto Center Street from North Tower in Centralia. (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Centralia Police is actively searching for a suspect who crashed into a building in Centralia after a high-speed pursuit Thursday morning.

An officer with the Centralia Police Department (CPD) first spotted the suspect when he was driving a red SUV southbound on North Pearl Street just after 2:15 a.m. Dec. 12. The officer believed the driver was driving under the influence.

More crime on the roads: Machete-wielding suspect arrested after stealing car near the border

Once the officer attempted to pull the driver over, he fled at a high rate of speed. The officer chased the suspect until the driver turned off North Pearl Street onto a side road, according to KIRO 7, driving the wrong way on North Tower Street to evade capture.

Once the driver turned onto wrong-way traffic, the Centralia police officer in pursuit backed off, citing safety reasons. Shortly after, the suspect lost control of the vehicle, striking a parked car and crashing it into a building.

The suspect once again fled, this time on foot, last seen running eastbound on Center Street, according to KIRO 7. A K9 team was deployed to track the suspect, but the suspect couldn’t be found, as of this reporting.

More WA crime: Shoreline police release video game-esque drone footage of suspect’s capture

Centralia Police are asking anyone with information about the suspect’s identity to contact their department. The suspect is wanted in connection with eluding law enforcement and a hit-and-run.

Contributing: KIRO 7

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

Crime Blotter

Example of one of the scam letters being sent to WA small businesses, (Photo: WA Attorney General)...

Bill Kaczaraba

Scammers continue to target small Washington businesses

The Washington Attorney General's office continues to warn small businesses of scam letters demanding payment.

3 hours ago

A car crashed into a building after attempting to turn east onto Center Street from North Tower in ...

Frank Sumrall

Man escapes police after crashing car into building in Centralia

Centralia Police is actively searching for a suspect who crashed into a building in Centralia after a high-speed pursuit Thursday morning.

4 hours ago

machete border...

Frank Sumrall

Machete-wielding suspect arrested after stealing car near the border

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) arrested a man who carjacked a driver using a machete at the U.S. border crossing in Blaine.

5 hours ago

Photo: Seattle Laestadian Lutheran Church in Snohomish County was destroyed by fire in August 2023....

Julia Dallas

Texas woman accused of setting fire that destroyed Snohomish County church indicted

Natasha Marie Odell, 38, garnered three felonies related to arson at Seattle Laestadian Lutheran Church in Snohomish County last year

21 hours ago

Photo: Shoreline Police Department used drones to help capture a suspect....

Julia Dallas

Shoreline police release video game-esque drone footage of suspect’s capture

The Shoreline Police Department and King County Sheriff's Department had help from a special tool last month.

23 hours ago

fall city gun shop...

Frank Sumrall

Fall City gun shop burglary foiled, suspects aged 13-21 caught after high-speed chase

An attempted burglary at a Fall City gun shop led to a high-speed chase on Dec. 6, ultimately ending in a crash.

1 day ago

Man escapes police after crashing car into building in Centralia