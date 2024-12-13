Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Turbulence slammed Hawaiian Airlines flight because of decision to fly over storm cell

Dec 13, 2024, 12:07 PM

FILE - An Hawaiian Airlines plane taxis at Kahalui, Hawaii, on the island of Maui. (AP Photo/Lucy P...

FILE - An Hawaiian Airlines plane taxis at Kahalui, Hawaii, on the island of Maui. (AP Photo/Lucy Pemoni, File)

(AP Photo/Lucy Pemoni, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY JENNIFER SINCO KELLEHER, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


HONOLULU (AP) — A Hawaiian Airlines flight crew’s decision to fly over a hazardous storm cell instead of deviating around it was the probable cause for hitting severe turbulence that injured passengers and crewmembers in 2022, the National Transportation Safety Board said in a final report Thursday.

Three passengers and a crew member suffered serious injuries during the flight Dec. 18, 2022, from Phoenix to Honolulu. Twenty people were injured.

According to the report, a crewmember said it reminded him of a “volcanic explosion.” A passenger who had left her seat to go to the lavatory reported that she “flew” face-first into the lavatory ceiling and was “thrown abruptly to the floor.” Cabin damage included missing ceiling panels, a cracked overhead light and a flight attendant handset broken into several pieces, the report said.

In a previous preliminary report, the captain told investigators that flight conditions were smooth with clear skies when a cloud shot up vertically in front of the plane like a plume of smoke and there was no time to change course.

Thursday’s report said there were forecasts at the time of unstable atmospheric conditions and isolated thunderstorms. The report determined that the probable cause of the accident was the “flight crew’s decision to fly over an observed storm cell instead of deviating around it” despite meteorological information indicating the possibility of severe turbulence.

“We regularly train our crews on significant weather avoidance, including in-air turbulence,” the airline said in a statement. “Following Flight 35, we conducted a thorough internal review and cooperated with the NTSB to understand the factors that led the aircraft to encounter stronger than anticipated and reported turbulence. We will continue to learn as much as we can from this event.”

MyNorthwest News

Photo: The Auburn Police Department identified three people as being the same suspects in a series ...

Sam Campbell

Auburn police link teens, 10-year-old to crime spree in South King County

Three of five people – most of them teenagers – arrested for allegedly trying to break into a Fall City gun store are now being linked to a string of robberies in South King County.

42 minutes ago

Photo: A law enforcement vehicle's lights....

James Lynch

Police warn elderly women after string of purse snatchings in Gig Harbor

Police in Gig Harbor are warning elderly women to be on the lookout for purse snatchers after three women were attacked in grocery store parking lots this week.

1 hour ago

Photo: A school bus drives through a neighborhoods....

Julia Dallas

Ellensburg School District settles with Dept. of Justice after investigation into harassment, assault

The U.S. Department of Justice made a settlement agreement with the Ellensburg School District after it determined the district failed to protect students.

4 hours ago

Crews respond to an amonia leak in Mukilteo. (KIRO 7)...

KIRO 7 News Staff

Emergency crews respond to ammonia leak in Mukilteo

A brief ammonia leak caused a hazmat response in Mukilteo early Wednesday.

4 hours ago

Photo: KIRO Newsradio obtained a drone video from New Jersey....

Luke Duecy

KIRO Newsradio obtains video as mysterious drones reach Western Washington

On the heels of an ongoing drone scare in New Jersey, dozens of people across the Puget Sound region have claimed they've also seen drones flying around at night.

5 hours ago

FILE - An Hawaiian Airlines plane taxis at Kahalui, Hawaii, on the island of Maui. (AP Photo/Lucy P...

JENNIFER SINCO KELLEHER, The Associated Press

Turbulence slammed Hawaiian Airlines flight because of decision to fly over storm cell

A Hawaiian Airlines flight decision to fly over a hazardous storm cell instead was the probable cause for hitting severe turbulence.

6 hours ago

Turbulence slammed Hawaiian Airlines flight because of decision to fly over storm cell