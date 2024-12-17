Interim Seattle Police Department (SPD) Chief Sue Rahr announced Friday command staff changes are in the works and several department members will make moves in the coming weeks.

In a statement published in a post on the SPD Blotter blog Friday, Rahr first announced SPD Deputy Chief Eric Barden will retire from the department after serving the city for 38 years.

“(Barden) has made significant contributions to this department during his years of service and leaves a very proud legacy,” Rahr said in her statement.

Rahr added she didn’t have a specific date for Barden’s retirement but stated he would be away from the SPD headquarters beginning Monday. Barden is currently assisting his father as his mother deals with a “very serious illness.”

Barden has been in the position of second in command with the SPD since Rahr took over as interim chief earlier this year after the departure of former SPD Chief Adrian Diaz.

Rahr and Barden were named in a new tort claim filed by SPD Lt. John O’Neil last month. O’Neil filed the claim alleging he suffered “discrimination, harassment and retaliation based on my race, gender and protected activity.” O’Neil filed the tort for unspecified economic damages due to emotional distress and pain and suffering.

2 more key staffing changes in Seattle Police Department

In the second major change, Rahr announced on the SPD Blotter, she intends to appoint Assistant Chief Yvonne Underwood as SPD’s acting deputy chief, replacing Barden. Rahr added Underwood would take on the new role when she returns from vacation.

“She has the knowledge and experience necessary to step in and maintain the multi-faceted patrol and investigative operations across the organization,” Rahr’s statement reads.

Finally, Rahr stated her intent to appoint Captain Lori Aagard as the new acting assistant chief over professional standards. Rahr expects this move to be completed before the end of 2024.

“(Aagard) has done an outstanding job leading the North Precinct and I know she will be missed by the staff at the precinct, the community, and the city council members she has worked with so effectively,” Rahr said in the SPD Blotter post.

Rahr completed her statement by complimenting Underwood and Aagard, noting she was impressed with “their hard work, knowledge and dedication” to supporting those who work in service of the community.

“Rebuilding trust within SPD has been my top priority and I believe both of these leaders will continue to carry out that mission,” Rahr said of Underwood and Aagard.

Is Seattle close to naming a new police chief?

Rahr released her statement about the command staff Friday afternoon, several hours after a story published on MyNorthwest stating Chief Shon Barnes of the Madison Police Department in Wisconsin is reportedly a leading contender for the position to take over as the SPD chief. A source speaking on the condition of anonymity disclosed the development to “The Jason Rantz Show” on KTTH.

“Everyone knows we are getting a new chief, but I don’t yet have a date for the mayor’s announcement of his selection,” Rahr’s statement on the SPD Blotter reads. “I’m aware the rumors are already circulating in the media, but I am not in a position to comment about them.”

