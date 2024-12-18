Multiple lane closures snarl traffic in both directions on I-5

A collision in Seattle and fallen trees in Everett have impacted traffic and the morning commute on I-5 in both directions Wednesday.

In Seattle, the three left lanes were blocked in downtown Seattle south of Olive Way as of about 5:35 a.m. Wednesday due to a collision, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) reported. The agency added that traffic is backed up more than three miles to south of the West Seattle Bridge.

The agency reported on X shortly after 6 a.m. that the collision was cleared, but travelers were advised to expect delays as traffic cleared through area.

Commuters should expect delays and plan ahead as much as possible, WSDOT stated.

Another issue travelers have had to deal with Wednesday morning is roadways with standing water. Just before 7:40 a.m., WSDOT, on X, called out water on the I-5 south ramp to NE 145th Street and that the left lane was blocked on I-5 north near Lake City Way.

There are a few places with water over the roadway: -SB I-5 ramp to NE 145.

-Left lane blocked on NB I-5 north of Lake City Way. If you hydroplane, don’t panic!

Avoid hard braking, ease off the gas, and lightly pump your brakes. pic.twitter.com/zAUSxnnfLs — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) December 18, 2024

In Everett, on I-5 south near Everett Mall Way at MP 188, there was at least one fallen tree blocking the three right lanes as of 5:20 a.m. Wednesday.



WSDOT published a post on X just after 7:15 a.m. Wednesday showing all the issues Western Washington drivers are dealing with during their morning commutes.

“We’re seeing an increase in collisions so slow down. No hard braking, use your headlights & be aware of standing water & hydroplaning,” the post reads.

Here’s a look at this morning’s commute. It’s rainy & roads are wet. We’re seeing an increase in collisions so slow down. No hard braking, use your headlights & be aware of standing water & hydroplaning. Use our real-time travel map to plan your commute: https://t.co/exz0TVvgFr https://t.co/H8xPwecWWe pic.twitter.com/7QRpDtfqlm — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) December 18, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

