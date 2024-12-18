Students at Alderwood Middle School in Lynnwood had an excused absence on Tuesday, following threatening voicemails received by several students, according to Lynnwood Today.

The voices on the messages threatened to “shoot up” the school. The threats, received Sunday, were immediately reported to the Edmonds School District. The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Department was made aware of the calls.

“We know that this kind of situation can cause concern and heightened anxiety,” the school said in a message to parents Monday. “While we believe it is safe to have school tomorrow, we will also excuse absences if your family decides to keep your student home. Please know that the safety of our students and staff is always our top priority. We take all threats very seriously and act swiftly to ensure everyone’s safety.”

Some of the threatening messages were automated with a computer-generated voice. Added security and operated as normal on Monday.

The school said the motivations behind the threats are not known and detailed information cannot be shared due to the ongoing investigation. The school has urged anyone with information to contact them at the school office at 425-241-7579.

