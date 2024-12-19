The dire state of freedom of speech and the escalating culture of censorship on college campuses has been extensively documented and a new report just added more fuel to this disheartening fire.

The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE) released its 2024 report on academic freedom. It surveyed over 6,000 faculty members across the country, including at the University of Washington (UW) and Washington State University (WSU). The results were frightening.

“Back in the McCarthy era, some researchers asked social scientists if they’re toning down their writing for fear of causing controversy,” Nathan Honeycutt, a FIRE Research Fellow, told the “Jason Rantz Show” on KTTH. “About one in 10 social scientists said ‘yes.’ We found one in three in our sample said ‘yes.'”

UW, WSU hotbeds for self-censorship

Washington’s two largest universities did not fare well in this report.

At the UW, over one-third of faculty respondents said they toned down their writing for fear of creating a controversy. Additionally, 40% said that it’s either “not at all clear” or “not very clear” that the administration protects free speech on campus.

If there are any Cougs who think this gives them bragging rights, Washington State didn’t fare any better.

A staggering 45% of faculty members said they had toned down their writing and 38% said the administration’s protection of free speech was “not very,” or “not at all” clear.

Israel’s war against terrorist group Hamas was topic of contention

As was the case with most of the schools surveyed, Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza was the issue most respondents believed too difficult to openly discuss at both the UW and WSU.

“That’s clearly still a contentious issue on campus, not only among students, but among faculty as well as they just don’t think they can have an open and honest conversation about that,” Honeycutt said.

He added this FIRE survey should be a wake-up call, urging those who have stayed silent to let their voices be heard.

“Something needs to change,” Honeycutt implored. “I would hope, as students or concerned alumni, or parents see these numbers, that they would just encourage their students to be more proactive in speaking up and encouraging faculty to do the same.”

