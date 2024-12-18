Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

How do you feel about riding the rails at 250 mph to Portland or Vancouver, B.C.?

Dec 18, 2024, 2:59 PM

Photo: The proposed Cascadia high speed train will probably be similar to thie train from Paris to ...

The proposed Cascadia high speed train will probably be similar to thie train from Paris to Berlin. (Photo: AP)

(Photo: AP)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY BILL KACZARABA


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Are you tired of getting stuck on Interstate 5 (I-5) at the Tacoma Dome or Olympia during your trip to Portland? A new option may be coming, but it will probably be a while before the public can use it.

The Feds are giving almost $50 million to begin planning for the proposed Cascadia High-Speed Rail project. The dream is to connect Portland, Seattle and Vancouver, B.C. with trains going 250 miles per hour.

The new money will be used for route planning, identifying capital projects and community outreach. Another $5.6 million will come from the Washington State Department of Transportation.

MyNorthwest politics: Seattle City Council President Sarah Nelson announces re-election bid

Senator Maria Cantwell (D-WA) led the effort to secure funding. She was joined by Senator Patty Murray (D-WA) and Representatives Rick Larsen (D, WA-02), Derek Kilmer (D, WA-06), Marilyn Strickland (D, WA-10), Adam Smith (D, WA-09), Suzan DelBene (D, WA-01) and Pramila Jayapal (D, WA-07) in advocating for the project.

“The I-5 corridor is the backbone of Western Washington’s transportation system, yet a recent study found that Seattle is the second most congested city in the nation,” Cantwell said in a press release. “This funding will enable the state to work with locals to develop the best possible high-speed passenger rail route and someday give Washingtonians the option to skip the highway and reach their destination faster.”

Murray, Chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee, emphasized the potential of the project.

“The Cascadia corridor is home to 10 million people and growing — bringing high-speed rail to the region will be transformative, allowing Washingtonians to travel much faster and more easily between Vancouver, Seattle, Portland and communities in between,” she said. “I’ll continue working to help secure the federal funding to move this project forward.”

Money: Double dip of good economic news in Washington

Larsen highlighted the economic benefits.

“Cascadia High-Speed Rail means more jobs and long-term economic growth in the Pacific Northwest,” he said. “Thanks to this award and the work of FRA Administrator Amit Bose and Secretary Pete Buttigieg, WSDOT can continue partnering with Northwest Washington communities and stakeholders to deliver a higher speed rail that benefits riders, the region, and the environment.”

Kilmer expressed enthusiasm for the project’s potential to create jobs and improve regional transportation.

“I’m thrilled to see new federal funding headed to the Cascadia High-Speed Rail Project,” he said. “This project will create jobs, make our region’s transportation system greener, and ensure folks can get around our region easier.”

Passenger rail travel is growing in the Pacific Northwest, with over 900,000 riders traveling on the Amtrak Cascades Route in 2024, a 40% increase from the year before. It is hoped that the Cascadia High-Speed Rail project will enhance connectivity and economic growth in the region.

Bill Kaczaraba is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here. Follow Bill on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and email him here

MyNorthwest News

Photo: The proposed Cascadia high speed train will probably be similar to thie train from Paris to ...

Bill Kaczaraba

How do you feel about riding the rails at 250 mph to Portland or Vancouver, B.C.?

The Feds are giving almost $50 million to begin planning for the proposed Cascadia High-Speed Rail project.

5 seconds ago

Photo: The Humane Society for Tacoma and Pierce County is caring for a record number of dogs, this ...

Julia Dallas

Tacoma shelter cares for record number of dogs as 50 animals arrive from cruelty case

The Humane Society for Tacoma and Pierce County was already spread thin but after a recent animal cruelty case, the shelter has reached a record level of care.

1 hour ago

Washington gets two hits of positive economic news. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)...

Bill Kaczaraba

Double dip of good economic news in Washington

Washington's economy saw a significant boost in November, adding an estimated 30,900 jobs, according to seasonally adjusted data.

2 hours ago

Image: Seattle City Council President Sara Nelson...

Bill Kaczaraba

Seattle City Council President Sarah Nelson announces re-election bid

In an exclusive KIRO Newsradio interview, Seattle City Council President Sarah Nelson announced her candidacy for a second term.

4 hours ago

Alderwood Middle School responds to threatening voicemails. (KIRO 7)...

Bill Kaczaraba

Alderwood Middle School gets threats to ‘shoot up’ the school

Alderwood Middle School in Lynnwood gave students an excused absence on Tuesday, following threatening voicemails.

5 hours ago

Everett police investigate park stabbing. (KIRO 7)...

Bill Kaczaraba

Arrest made in stabbing of a 14-year-old boy in Everett

A juvenile male has been arrested in connection with the stabbing of a 14-year-old boy at Lions Park in Everett.

6 hours ago

How do you feel about riding the rails at 250 mph to Portland or Vancouver, B.C.?