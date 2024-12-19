Close
MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Chehalis juvenile rehabilitation facility takes steps to prevent contraband, new drug

Dec 19, 2024, 1:50 PM

Green Hill School in Chehalis. (Photo: Green Hill School)

BY BILL KACZARABA


Green Hill School in Chehalis has implemented new restrictions and increased the number of searches at the juvenile rehabilitation facility, a news release stated.

The organization said the moves are part of an effort to address a growing concern around contraband, exacerbated by the ongoing overcrowding crisis. Green Hill’s population as of Dec. 17 is 239, nearly 60 people above capacity.

In the last two weeks, Green Hill staff responded to eight medical emergencies involving contraband.

“More young people on campus means we can’t safely monitor everyone, leading to an increased risk of contraband,” Washington Department of Children, Youth and Families (DCYF) Secretary Ross Hunter said in the release. “We are very concerned about this and feel that something tragic could happen if we don’t address the overcrowding and take aggressive steps to reduce the introduction of contraband.”

Officials said part of the challenge the facility is facing is these medical incidents are not due to fentanyl. Instead, Green Hill staff believe they are dealing with synthetic drugs that are harder to detect and easier to introduce on campus, a challenge that correctional facilities are facing across the nation.

These drugs are chemically made versions of illegal drugs but are slightly altered to avoid having them classified as illegal and harder to detect. As they become illegal, manufacturers alter the composition to avoid detection and prosecution.

“These drugs mimic some of the symptoms of overdoses but do not respond to Narcan,” DCYF Assistant Secretary of Juvenile Rehabilitation Felice Upton said. “These synthetics, often referred to as ‘K2’ or ‘Spice,’ are dangerous and can cause psychosis and medical complications such as cardiac and respiratory issues, which could lead to death.”

Upton said Green Hill has implemented or is in the process of implementing the following safety measures to combat the smuggling of contraband: limiting resident access to units they are not assigned to, increasing the volume of searches, reducing the number of visitors per visit, implementing no contact during visitation, providing copies of mail to young people rather than the original piece of mail (except for legal mail), implementing a clear bag policy for staff and contractors entering campus, limiting additional food from staff and contractors coming onto campus and identifying additional treatment options for young people struggling with substance use.

