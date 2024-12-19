The Washington State Patrol reported 6:30 a.m. Thursday, a vehicle traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of Interstate 90 near milepost 47 collided head-on with another vehicle. The driver responsible for the accident died. The other driver was transported to Harborview Medical Center for treatment. Traffic has been moving slowly, with vehicles getting by on the shoulder.

Eastside Fire & Rescue responded to the collision. Motorists should expect delays in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Bill Kaczaraba is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here. Follow Bill on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and email him here.