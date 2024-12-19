Close
1 killed in accident on I-90 west near milepost 47

Dec 19, 2024, 8:44 AM | Updated: 10:43 am

A Washington State Patrol vehicle. (Photo: Andrew Kim via Flickr Creative Commons)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY BILL KACZARABA


MyNorthwest Content Editor

The Washington State Patrol reported 6:30 a.m. Thursday, a vehicle traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of Interstate 90 near milepost 47 collided head-on with another vehicle. The driver responsible for the accident died. The other driver was transported to Harborview Medical Center for treatment. Traffic has been moving slowly, with vehicles getting by on the shoulder.

Eastside Fire & Rescue responded to the collision. Motorists should expect delays in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Bill Kaczaraba is a content editor at MyNorthwest.

