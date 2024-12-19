Close
Frito-Lay issues limited recall on undeclared milk in Classic Potato Chips distributed in WA and OR

Dec 19, 2024, 2:49 PM

Frito-Lay potato chips. (Photo: Frito-Lay)...

Frito-Lay potato chips. (Photo: Frito-Lay)

(Photo: Frito-Lay)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY BILL KACZARABA


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Frito-Lay has announced a recall of a limited number of 13 oz. bags of Lay’s Classic Potato Chips due to the potential presence of undeclared milk. This recall was initiated following a consumer complaint. Individuals with an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk risk serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume the affected product.

Other recall: US retreats from massive air bag recall and says industry comments show need for more investigation

The recalled chips were distributed to select retail stores and e-commerce distributors in Washington and Oregon, with availability starting from November 3, 2024. To date, no allergic reactions have been reported.

The chips must have both a “Guaranteed Fresh” date of Feb. 11, 2025, and one of the following Manufacturing Codes: 6462307xx or 6463307xx.

Company recalls over 541,000 winter tires: They don’t have enough snow traction

This recall does not affect any other Lay’s products, flavors, sizes or variety packs. Consumers with milk allergies or sensitivities are advised not to consume the product and to discard it immediately. Frito-Lay has notified the FDA of this recall.

For more information, consumers can contact Frito-Lay Consumer Relations at 1-800-352-4477, available Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time.

Bill Kaczaraba is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here. Follow Bill on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and email him here

