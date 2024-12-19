In what officials described as the largest crackdown on graffiti vandalism in King County’s history, prosecutors have filed 34 felony cases against 17 defendants. The alleged taggers, some known by monikers such as “Dotcom,” “ScotyP” and “Wesh” are accused of repeatedly defacing buses, light-rail cars, freeway signs, traffic corridors and small businesses, ultimately costing taxpayers millions of dollars each year.

King County Prosecutor Leesa Manion said the scope of the damage is immense. In Seattle alone, the city spends about $6 million annually on graffiti removal, while repeatedly tagged properties bear repair costs that strain both government resources and private business owners. Many small retailers must comply with a city ordinance to remove graffiti within 10 days, an expensive cycle as new tags often appear almost immediately after cleanup.

“These prolific taggers have damaged all parts of King County,” Manion said. “It’s dangerous and costly, and it makes people feel unsafe in their neighborhoods. We know that some people consider certain kinds of graffiti as ‘art,’ but that doesn’t include dangling over a freeway lane to tag a traffic sign. That behavior endangers motorists and causes real harm.”

Senior Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Gary Ernsdorff said the cycle of vandalism has been a major source of frustration.

“They have to clean it up, and for them, it’s been really disheartening to spend the time and money to clean it up, only to know that they’re going to get hit again,” Ernsdorff said. “We’re trying to help not only public places but also small businesses that have been negatively impacted. It’s many more times that amount coming out of the pockets of our small business owners and property owners. Those are the folks we really are trying to support and help.”

The arrests and charges come after months of collaboration among multiple agencies, including the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Seattle Police Department, Washington State Patrol and the Seattle City Attorney’s Office.

Ernsdorff said the work required to bring these cases forward was substantial. Investigators spent months documenting tags along key corridors such as Interstate 5 and Interstate 90. By studying patterns, styles and signatures visible from major roadways, they built cases linking specific individuals to repeated acts of vandalism.

“These are names drivers might recognize from their daily commutes,” Ernsdorff said. “Proving it beyond a reasonable doubt took a tremendous amount of detailed investigative work. The Seattle Police Department and other agencies did the heavy lifting by painstakingly linking defendants to specific damage.”

Prosecutors detail how King County graffiti impacts small businesses

While prosecutors seek accountability, they also emphasize that making victims whole is a top priority. Restitution claims total around $100,000 in these cases, with each defendant potentially responsible for their share of the damage. Ernsdorff said the criminal justice system will decide potential jail time, but the primary goal is to hold vandals financially and legally accountable for what prosecutors said are not harmless pranks or forms of expression, but crimes that erode the quality of life.

“Small businesses are hit especially hard,” Ernsdorff said. “They spend time and money to paint over damage, only to be tagged again. Taxpayers shoulder costs for public cleanup, and the Washington State Department of Transportation invests millions to remove graffiti statewide. This is not victimless behavior.”

Manion noted that vandalism on public transit infrastructure can disrupt essential services. When buses and rail cars are damaged, those vehicles may be taken out of service for cleaning and repairs. The impact ripples through communities that rely on public transportation, inconveniencing commuters and creating extra expense for transit authorities.

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell expressed support for holding offenders responsible, saying collaborative efforts are key to improving public spaces.

“Tagging hurts our small businesses and neighborhoods,” Harrell said in a statement provided by Manion’s office. “Appropriate accountability is essential when people engage in unlawful, destructive behavior that costs thousands of dollars and undermines community safety and cleanliness. We are working together to make our city more welcoming.”

Seattle City Attorney Ann Davison’s office also played a significant role, contributing legal insight and support. Manion thanked Davison and her team, along with the dedicated prosecutors who assembled the cases. She emphasized that close interagency cooperation allowed the county to bring forward such a large, coordinated set of felony charges.

“This truly took a team effort,” Manion said. “Months of investigative work, hundreds of hours of review, and deep collaboration between agencies gave us the evidence to move forward with these filings.”

The defendants are scheduled for arraignment hearings in early January at King County Superior Court when they will enter initial pleas.

“Destroying murals or tagging over freeway signs is not creating art,” Manion said. “It’s endangering people, harming our economy, and diminishing the character of our communities. With these charges, we are taking a clear stand: This kind of behavior is criminal, and we will seek meaningful accountability.”

