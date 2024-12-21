Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MONEY

Report: Party City to go out of business; 16 Washington stores will be affected

Dec 20, 2024, 7:14 PM

Image: A Party City store in Illinois is seen on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020....

A Party City store in Illinois is seen on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. (File photo: Nam Y. Huh, AP)

(File photo: Nam Y. Huh, AP)

Steve Coogan's Profile Picture

BY STEVE COOGAN


MyNorthwest Lead Editor

After nearly 40 years in business, Party City is closing down all of its stores, according to a report Friday from CNN.

Party City CEO Barry Litwin told corporate employees Friday in a meeting that CNN viewed the company is “winding down” operations immediately and Friday would be the workers’ final day of employment.

Staff also were told they won’t receive severance pay and their benefits would end when the company goes out of business.

“That is without question the most difficult message that I’ve ever had to deliver,” Litwin said at the meeting CNN was able to view, which was held on a video conference call.

The news network also reported Friday that some of the Party City store employees received letters informing them the company would close down stores on Feb. 28, 2025. Once the stores closed, all store staff will be terminated.

MyNorthwest reached out to a company spokesperson about the status of the company Friday but has not heard back. It is not known if the listed spokesperson is still working for the company.

Party City locations in the state of Washington

There were 16 Party City stores in the state of Washington before company’s announcement. Most of them were in the area of Western Washington between Everett and Olympia, but they are located throughout the state. There were no stores in Seattle. But they were in areas near that city, including locations in Bellevue, Lynnwood and Woodinville.

These Washington municipalities have Party City stores:

Bellevue Puyallup
Burlington Richland
Covington Silverdale
Everett Spokane Valley
Federal Way Tukwila
Lakewood Union Gap
Lynnwood Vancouver
Olympia Woodinville

More on Party City: Chain declared bankruptcy before

Founded in 1986, in Hanover, New Jersey, the Party City website still bills the company as “the largest party retailer in North America” with more than 850 stores across the U.S. They just opened new corporate headquarters in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey, in 2022.

As the company website also explains, Party City sells a variety of party supplies. This includes more than 100 different birthday themes, for both kids and adults. In addition, the retail chain sells balloons, piñatas and party favors. Stores also sell accessories and decorations for many theme parties, and costumes and decorations for every major U.S. holiday, particularly Halloween.

Party City filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in January 2023 after struggling with rising prices and a pullback in customer spending.

The company said at that time its franchise stores, subsidiaries outside of the U.S. and its foil balloons Anagram business are not part of the restructuring and will remain core components of its business.

Party City Holdco Inc., said its company-owned and franchise stores throughout North America will remain open, and customers can still shop on the company website.

The company managed to exit bankruptcy later that year, but it was considering a second bankruptcy recently, Bloomberg reported.

This news comes on the same day another large retailer, discount chain Big Lots, said it is conducting going-out-of-business sales at its remaining locations after a sale of the company didn’t materialize.

Contributing: The Associated Press

Steve Coogan is the lead editor of MyNorthwest. You can read more of his stories here. Follow Steve on X, or email him here.

Money

Image: A Party City store in Illinois is seen on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020....

Steve Coogan

Report: Party City to go out of business; 16 Washington stores will be affected

After nearly 40 years in business, Party City is closing down all of its stores, according to a report Friday from CNN. 

3 hours ago

Photo: Seattle parking fines are about to get more expensive....

Julia Dallas

Drivers beware: Seattle parking fines going up next year for ‘inflation’

The Seattle Municipal Court announced next year, parking fines in the city will be getting more expensive.

1 day ago

bezos...

Frank Sumrall

Bezos saves $1 billion in taxes after moving out of WA

Jeff Bezos, the founder and executive chairman for Amazon, has allegedly saved nearly $1 billion this year alone in taxes.

1 day ago

Photo: Washington Gov. Jay Inslee delivers his annual State of the State address to a joint legisla...

KIRO Newsradio staff

Gov. Inslee proposes ‘wealth tax’ to address multi-billion-dollar budget shortfall

Faced with a multi-billion-dollar budget shortfall over the next four years, outgoing Washington Governor Jay Inslee is proposing a new "wealth tax."

3 days ago

Photo: A woman operates a computer mouse at a desk (staged scene)....

Julia Dallas

Struggling with internet? Washington receives federal funding to help locals get online

The Biden-Harris Administration announced Monday it approved more than $15.9 million in funding to expand internet access throughout Washington.

4 days ago

mortgage...

Frank Sumrall

$2M resolution with mortgage firm: Are you one of 1,500 WA residents owed money?

1,500 WA residents will get to claim their share of $2 million as a result of a resolution with Nationstar for mortgage violations.

9 days ago

Report: Party City to go out of business; 16 Washington stores will be affected