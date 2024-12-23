One lane blocked on I-5 north in Federal Way; Lynnwood incident cleared

On I-5 north just south of SR 18 (MP 141) there is a collision blocking the right lane. The Incident Response Team and the State Patrol have arrived on the scene.

Here’s a visual of the collision on NB I-5 just south of SR 18 in Federal Way blocking the right lane. Incident Response is on scene. Expect delays in the area. https://t.co/Zay5enMVJ9 pic.twitter.com/DovJHrhPgs — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) December 23, 2024

A collision on I-5 north at 164th St SW in Lynnwood has been cleared, according to the Washington Department of Transportation.

A collision on NB I-5 at 164th St SW in Lynnwood is blocking the HOV lane and the 2 left general purpose lanes, and then just north the right lane. Fire, State Patrol and Incident Response are on scene. Expect delays in the area. https://t.co/9GNdQm8Nc3 pic.twitter.com/wnTaKDXvmo — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) December 23, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

