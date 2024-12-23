Close
CHOKEPOINTS

One lane blocked on I-5 north in Federal Way; Lynnwood incident cleared

Dec 23, 2024, 12:05 PM | Updated: 12:28 pm

A collision on NB I-5 at 164th St SW in Lynnwood. (WSDOT Cameras)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY BILL KACZARABA


MyNorthwest Content Editor

On I-5 north just south of SR 18 (MP 141) there is a collision blocking the right lane. The Incident Response Team and the State Patrol have arrived on the scene.

A collision on I-5 north at 164th St SW in Lynnwood has been cleared, according to the Washington Department of Transportation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Bill Kaczaraba is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here. Follow Bill on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and email him here

 

 

 

