Another Bartell Drugs bites the dust and this closure could greatly impact nearby students.

The Seattle Times and The Puget Sound Business Journal, citing confirmation from Rite Aid, reported the Bartells in Seattle’s University Village (2700 Northeast University Village Street) is closing its doors.

The Seattle Times stated the U-Village location is considered Bartells Drugs’ flagship store. A Rite Aid spokesperson told the media outlet the store will officially close on January 23, 2025. Rite Aid acquired Bartell Drugs in 2020 for $95 million.

“While we have had to make difficult business decisions over the past several months to improve our business and optimize our retail footprint, we are committed to becoming financially and operationally healthy,” a Rite Aid spokesperson said in a statement obtained by The Puget Sound Business Journal.

The U-Village Bartells, situated about a mile from the University of Washington (UW), serves a plethora of students. Many of them rely on the pharmacy to get necessary prescriptions.

Tara Darrow, a 2020 UW graduate, frequently used the Bartells in the U-Village throughout her four years at the university.

“I’m sad to hear about the Bartells closing down in the U-Village,” Darrow told MyNorthwest Monday. “It was a great pharmacy with nice staff and was extremely helpful to have a pharmacy walking distance to the university and the dorms.”

The Bartells at 18420 Aurora Avenue North in Shoreline closed on August 20, according to The Seattle Times.

In December 2023, the final remaining Bartell Drugs location in downtown Seattle at 5th Avenue and Olive Way closed permanently.

With the closure of the 5th Avenue location, it’s believed the “Bartell Drugs” name is gone from the streets of downtown Seattle for the first time since 1890.

Rite Aid Corp filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in October 2023 amid pressure from lawsuits alleging the drugstore chain helped fuel the opioid crisis in the United States.

The Philadelphia-based drug chain operates 1,259 retail stores across 15 states in the U.S., according to the company’s website. It is much smaller than its rivals Walgreens Boots Alliance and CVS Health.

MyNorthwest reached out to Rite Aid for comment and has not heard back.

