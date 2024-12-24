Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LIFESTYLE

How an unlikely Bavarian village became the Christmas capital of Washington state

Dec 23, 2024, 9:05 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


LEAVENWORTH, Wash. (AP) — The scent of bratwurst and pretzels filled the air as horses clopped down the main street, hauling a carriage full of tourists. Nestled in her mother’s arms, a baby reached out to touch a shop window display, peering toward the sequin-covered reindeer behind it, as colorful ornaments twirled nearby.

Welcome to Leavenworth, Washington, the Christmas capital of the Pacific Northwest.

Decades ago, Leavenworth was a near ghost town on the eastern slopes of the Cascade Mountains, one of the region’s poorest communities. The mines and the sawmill had closed, and even the railroad left. In the 1960s, desperate business owners made a serious gamble. Without any state or federal help, they began taking out loans and remodeling the downtown in the style of a Bavarian village.

More than half a century later, the result brings tourists from near and far all year long — hikers and skiers, river rafters and fly-fishers, shoppers and day-trippers from Seattle, some 3 million visitors in all last year, according to Matt Cade, president of the Greater Leavenworth Museum. The crush has prompted concerns about the cost of living, and recent efforts, including some state funding for affordable apartments, have focused on ensuring that tourism industry workers can live in town.

But the town peaks in popularity during the holidays.

In December, it takes on the ruddy, warm glow of a German Christmas market, with the magic of choirs, carolers, food vendors and a gingerbread house contest. The longstanding practice of switching on the Christmas lights downtown on Saturday and Sunday evenings began to draw such large crowds that organizers eventually decided to just leave them on from Thanksgiving through February.

“Every time I go there, I just feel joy and excitement,” said Alison Epsom, of Sultan, who visited with her husband, Brian Jolly, and their 8-month-old daughter, Acacia.

The couple met nearly two decades ago, when they were performing at an international dance festival. For one of their first dates, Jolly invited Epsom, a native of England, to visit Leavenworth.

“I knew I had one opportunity that she was going to be here and I wanted her to fall in love with me,” he recalled.

As they drove through the mountain pass on their way, she told him to pull over. She jumped outside without a coat and made a little snowman.

“I had never seen that much snow,” Epsom said. “So that was absolutely magical to me.”

They have made it an annual tradition to return to Leavenworth, and every year they pick out a new ornament for their tree at the Kris Kringl shop downtown. The town is a core part of the couple’s love story. Jolly even proposed to her on a horse-drawn sleigh.

This year, it was their daughter’s turn to pick out the new ornament — her parents decided they’d buy the first one she touched. She grabbed at a white owl, which now hangs from the family’s Christmas tree, near the red- and gold-glittered star that Epsom picked out on their first visit.

Lifestyle

Associated Press

How an unlikely Bavarian village became the Christmas capital of Washington state

LEAVENWORTH, Wash. (AP) — The scent of bratwurst and pretzels filled the air as horses clopped down the main street, hauling a carriage full of tourists. Nestled in her mother’s arms, a baby reached out to touch a shop window display, peering toward the sequin-covered reindeer behind it, as colorful ornaments twirled nearby. Welcome to […]

5 minutes ago

Image: The Target logo is displayed near a store's entrance in Austin, Texas, on Nov. 20, 2024....

Steve Coogan

What’s open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in Washington?

A lot of retail businesses are open on Christmas Eve in Washington, but many chains close early. Many stores are closed on Christmas Day.

5 hours ago

FILE - Online customer reviews for a product are displayed on a computer on April 17, 2019 in New Y...

Associated Press

The internet is rife with fake reviews. Will AI make it worse?

The emergence of generative artificial intelligence tools that allow people to efficiently produce novel and detailed online reviews with almost no work has put merchants, service providers and consumers in uncharted territory, watchdog groups and researchers say. Phony reviews have long plagued many popular consumer websites, such as Amazon and Yelp. They are typically traded […]

17 hours ago

Resident Bryan Cobb puts the finishing touches on the lights on his house for the Wakefield Winter ...

Associated Press

Elaborate holiday light displays are making spirits bright in a big way

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Tiny tots with their eyes all aglow might be enough to brighten some homes this holiday season. But others are adorned with thousands of blinking lights synched to blasting music, drawing crowds and bolstering both holiday and community spirit. In a cul-de-sac in Mesa, Arizona, 14 homeowners have been going all-out […]

24 hours ago

Bethany Gill winds a clock in the offices where news media correspondents work in the Pennsylvania ...

Associated Press

An architect designed custom clocks for Pennsylvania’s Capitol a century ago. They’re still ticking

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Capitol buildings are almost always an imposing presence. The seat of government, they tend to be elegant and stately — and frequently capped by a dome. Visitors to Pennsylvania ‘s Capitol are drawn to its priceless artwork, polished marble and intricate carvings, but hidden behind the doors of some of its […]

2 days ago

FILE - The app for Bluesky is shown on a mobile phone, left, and on a laptop screen on June 2, 2023...

Associated Press

Bluesky finds with growth comes growing pains — and bots

Bluesky has seen its user base soar since the U.S. presidential election, boosted by people seeking refuge from Elon Musk’s X, which they view as increasingly leaning too far to the right given its owner’s support of President-elect Donald Trump, or wanting an alternative to Meta’s Threads and its algorithms. The platform grew out of […]

2 days ago

How an unlikely Bavarian village became the Christmas capital of Washington state