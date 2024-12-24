Track Santa’s sleigh throughout Christmas eve via NORAD

The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) is a bi-national organization between the United States and Canada dedicated to defending North America. NORAD’s responsibilities include aerospace warning, aerospace control, and maritime warning.

The dedicated men and women of NORAD continuously monitor the skies and waterways of the United States and Canada to ensure our safety, but on the special night of Christmas eve, it helps belivers track Santa’s sleigh.

Find out where Santa is and how many presents he delivered by clicking here.

Aerospace warning involves monitoring man-made objects in space and detecting potential attacks against North America, whether by aircraft, missiles, or space vehicles, in collaboration with other commands, but tonight, NORAD is keeping a watchful eye on Santa.

Aerospace control ensures the air sovereignty and defense of the airspace over Canada and the United States, althought Santa has complete clearance.

Based in Colorado Springs, Colorado, NORAD’s mission has adapted over time to address evolving threats. Through exceptional bi-national cooperation, NORAD has consistently demonstrated its effectiveness in monitoring, warning, and responding to potential threats. The events of September 11, 2001, underscored NORAD’s critical role in North American security. Today, NORAD provides civil authorities with a robust military response capability to counter domestic airspace threats if other measures fail.