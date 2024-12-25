Close
Puget Sound firefighters free people stuck in car

Dec 25, 2024, 9:31 AM

Puget Sound firefighters free two people trapped in a car. (Photo courtesy of Puget Sound Fire)

BY KIRO NEWSRADIO STAFF


Puget Sound firefighters freed two people from a car after Monday night’s winds slammed a tree on top of the vehicle.

This happened in Maple Valley just west of the Cedar River, in the 26500 block of 194th Avenue Southeast.

Puget Sound Fire posted photos of the response to social media, showing firefighters building a crib box to support the tree and using hydraulic jacks to get the car loose.

Crews were able to extract one person quickly but it took firefighters more than an hour to pry open the car and free the second person trapped inside.

Both were injured and were rushed to local hospitals.

Contributing: Sam Cambell, KIRO Newsradio and Julia Dallas, MyNorthwest

