Puget Sound firefighters free people stuck in car

Puget Sound firefighters freed two people from a car after Monday night’s winds slammed a tree on top of the vehicle.

This happened in Maple Valley just west of the Cedar River, in the 26500 block of 194th Avenue Southeast.

Related news: Heavy rain, strong winds will hit Western Washington on Christmas

Puget Sound Fire posted photos of the response to social media, showing firefighters building a crib box to support the tree and using hydraulic jacks to get the car loose.

Last night, Puget Sound Fire responded to an incident where a tree fell on an occupied car. Firefighters built a crib box to support the tree and to take pressure off the car. They then used hydraulic jacks to lift the tree enough to pull the car out. pic.twitter.com/Ek1wmTaQK5 — Puget Sound Fire (@PugetSoundFire) December 24, 2024

Other news: 520 Montlake Bridge Project just about finished

Crews were able to extract one person quickly but it took firefighters more than an hour to pry open the car and free the second person trapped inside.

Both were injured and were rushed to local hospitals.

Contributing: Sam Cambell, KIRO Newsradio and Julia Dallas, MyNorthwest