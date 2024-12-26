Close
Brand of pet food made in the Northwest being recalled

Dec 26, 2024, 8:01 AM

Bags of Northwest Naturals Cat Recipe are under voluntary recall. (Washington Dept. of Agriculture)

Bags of Northwest Naturals Cat Recipe are under voluntary recall. (Washington Dept. of Agriculture)

(Washington Dept. of Agriculture)

Katrina Guischard's Profile Picture

BY KATRINA GUISCHARD


MyNorthwest.com

There is a recall for a pet food brand from the Northwest.

This happened after a cat in Oregon died from eating the food that tested positive for bird flu.

Portland-based Northwest Naturals issued a voluntary recall for a batch of its raw and frozen two-pound feline turkey recipe.

The product was sold through distributors in several states including Washington.

National News: Starbucks strike expands, closes nearly 60 US stores

In a release from the company:

Northwest Naturals is voluntarily recalling one batch of Northwest Naturals brand 2lb Feline Turkey Recipe raw frozen pet food after it was tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) virus.

Consumption of raw or uncooked pet food contaminated with HPAI can cause illness in animals. To date, one case of illness in a domestic cat has been reported in connection with this issue. The recalled product is packaged in 2-pound plastic bags with “Best if used by” dates of 05/21/26 B10 and 06/23/2026 B1.

The product was sold through distributors in AZ, CA, CO, FL, GA, IL, MD, MI, MN, PA, RI and WA in the United States, and British Columbia in Canada.

This recall is being conducted in cooperation with the Oregon Department of Agriculture, Salem, Oregon.

Consumers who have purchased the recalled product should immediately discard the product and contact the place of purchase for a full refund. For additional information or questions, customers may contact Northwest Naturals of Portland at info@nw-naturals.net or 866-637-1872 from 7:00 AM to 3:30 PM PST, Monday through Friday.

The Washington State Department of Agriculture said on Facebook:

To avoid the spread of HPAI, state and federal experts strongly encourage people and their pets to:
• Avoid consuming raw or undercooked meat products
• Avoid consuming raw dairy
• Limit contact with sick or dead animals
• Wash your hands after handling raw animal products or contact with sick/dead animals
• Keep pets or poultry away from wild waterfowl

Contributing: Bill Kaczaraba, MyNorthwest

Katrina Guischard is an anchor and editor for KIRO Newsradio.

 

Brand of pet food made in the Northwest being recalled