After more than a day-long search, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) has taken a 58-year-old man accused of shooting another man on Christmas Day in Gold Bar into custody.

Bryan Waltner has been accused of shooting an acquaintance, reported (SCSO) deputies. He was taken into custody Monday evening on charges of first-degree assault and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, according to a Facebook post from the agency. The new post shows Waltner in handcuffs as well.

An earlier SCSO Facebook post explained East County deputies responded to a shooting around 1:40 a.m. in the 100 block of Croft Avenue in Gold Bar Wednesday.

Waltner allegedly shot a 48-year-old man during a verbal argument and then left the scene on foot. The wounded man was transported to Providence, deputies reported.

“This appears to be an isolated incident between two acquaintances,” the Facebook post stated.

While Waltner is in custody, it is still recommended that anyone with information about this case call the sheriff’s office tip line at 425-388-3845. The sheriff’s office also noted this is an active investigation.

