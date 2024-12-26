Close
CRIME BLOTTER

Snohomish County deputies take suspect in Christmas shooting into custody

Dec 26, 2024, 12:16 PM | Updated: Dec 27, 2024, 6:44 am

Image: Bryan Waltner was arrested after a Christmas Say shooting in Gold Bar. At left is a photo of...

Bryan Waltner was arrested after a Christmas Say shooting in Gold Bar. At left is a photo of Waltner before he was arrested. At right is a photo of Waltner in handcuffs before he was taken into custody. (Photos provided by the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office)

MyNorthwest Staff's Profile Picture

BY JULIA DALLAS AND STEVE COOGAN


MyNorthwest.com

After more than a day-long search, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) has taken a 58-year-old man accused of shooting another man on Christmas Day in Gold Bar into custody.

Bryan Waltner has been accused of shooting an acquaintance, reported (SCSO) deputies. He was taken into custody Monday evening on charges of first-degree assault and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, according to a Facebook post from the agency. The new post shows Waltner in handcuffs as well.

More crime: Seattle police arrest man accused of stabbing customer

An earlier SCSO Facebook post explained East County deputies responded to a shooting around 1:40 a.m. in the 100 block of Croft Avenue in Gold Bar Wednesday.

Waltner allegedly shot a 48-year-old man during a verbal argument and then left the scene on foot. The wounded man was transported to Providence, deputies reported.

“This appears to be an isolated incident between two acquaintances,” the Facebook post stated.

Other news: Suspect in stabbing death of Metro bus driver in Seattle charged with murder

While Waltner is in custody, it is still recommended that anyone with information about this case call the sheriff’s office tip line at 425-388-3845. The sheriff’s office also noted this is an active investigation.

Snohomish County deputies take suspect in Christmas shooting into custody