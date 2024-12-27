Sledding resumes in Leavenworth after recent vandalism incident

Thanks to a steady Christmas Day snowfall and a diligent cleanup crew, sledding reopened in Leavenworth after a recent incident of vandalism.

The Leavenworth Chamber of Commerce posted a series of photos on its Facebook page Thursday showing kids sledding down the hill on Front Street, near the center of all the Christmas and winter fun. That also was after the area got about a foot of new snow between Christmas Day and Dec. 26.

“The City park’s crew worked quickly to remove the ruts and opened the park back up just in time for the fresh snow over Christmas and (Thursday), which the kids are enjoying,” Leavenworth Chamber of Commerce spokesperson Jessica Stoller said in an email to MyNorthwest Friday.

That is a marked departure from late Saturday night when that park was closed after a person driving a pickup truck plowed through the area, did donuts on and around the hill and then took off. The city of Leavenworth announced in posts on Facebook and Instagram Sunday the lawn area of Front Street Park had been closed due to what it called a “property damage incident.”

Those social media posts also contain a photo showing tire tracks and a significant amount of mud at the park.

There is a video of the vandalism incident circulating on Facebook that has more than 515,000 views. It shows a large truck doing donuts and kicking up mud and dirt in the park. The driver of the truck also got close to two people, nearly kicking up mud onto them and forcing them to run from the moving vehicle.

MyNorthwest reached out to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office for comments or a statement and did not hear back. However, it did post a report about the incident on its own Facebook page Monday.

The agency reported it’s suspect vehicle is a 2024 silver Toyota Tundra with a Texas license plate TTR1528. The suspect driver appears to be a white male in his 20s or 30s and he has not yet been identified.

Once the suspect is determined, there will be probable cause to arrest that person for reckless driving and second-degree malicious mischief, the sheriff’s office stated in its report.

If anyone has information on the suspect, they are urged t contact the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office at 509-667-6845 or submit a tip on the agency’s online website.

The city of Leavenworth doesn’t have an assessment about how much it will cost to repair the damage at this point, Stoller also said to MyNorthwest Friday. Those figures won’t be determined until they can evaluate the irrigation system in the spring, she added.

