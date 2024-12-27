Close
Dec 27, 2024, 8:45 AM | Updated: 8:51 am

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. (AP file photo)

BY BILL KACZARABA


A prime piece of real estate on an island off Miami is up for grabs and the new owners could find themselves neighbors with Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, according to the New York Post.

Remember him? He left Washington state to avoid taxes on his billions.

But, to become Bezos’s neighbor, you had better have big bucks to make an offer, and we mean really big.

Gee Scott: ‘Sports betting makes my skin crawl’

A 1.84-acre waterfront plot on Indian Creek Island is listed for a jaw-dropping $200 million, and it’s not even the most expensive listing in the U.S. You can make an inquiry on a $295 million waterfront estate in Naples, listed earlier in 2024. At least that comes with a house.

The buyer of 9 Indian Creek Island Road can build their dream home next to Bezos. He has already invested $237 million in three properties on the island, known as the “billionaire’s bunker.” There are only 41 homes and an 18-hole golf course on 300 acres.

You get to see Biscayne Bay from your plot, which includes views of downtown Miami. Listing broker Ilya Reznik of the Reznik Group told the New York Post there’s space for a deep-water dock to accommodate a 180-foot megayacht. The island has its own security, with private guards, restricted access, its own police force, and a marine patrol.

“It’s an ideal spot to build your dream home,” Reznik told the Post.

Other national news: New 2025 laws hit hot topics from AI in movies to rapid-fire guns

Reznik said the former sellers bought the land for $27.5 million in 2018. “They intended to build but changed their plans and decided to sell,” he said.

If you get the listing, you also can rub elbows with Tom Brady, Carl Icahn, Jared Kushner, and Ivanka Trump. Quite the BBQ.

Even though you won’t get a house, the listing does include a design for one. Renowned builder Manny Angelo Varas of MV Group USA has a plan for a 25,000-foot home, just in case you don’t want to live in a tent.

Bill Kaczaraba is a content editor at MyNorthwest.

 

