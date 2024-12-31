Close
MYNORTHWEST NEWS

2 men found dead while searching for Sasquatch in Washington

Dec 30, 2024, 6:18 PM | Updated: 6:22 pm

Photo: Two men were found dead after they were reportedly searching for Sasquatch in Washington....

Two men were found dead after they were reportedly searching for Sasquatch in Washington. (Photo courtesy of the Skamania County Sheriff's Office)

(Photo courtesy of the Skamania County Sheriff's Office)

Julia Dallas's Profile Picture

BY JULIA DALLAS


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Two men from Portland were found dead while they were out searching for Sasquatch in the Washington forest.

The men, aged 59 and 37, were looking for the creature in Eastern Skamania County and never returned, the Skamania County Sheriff’s Office reported Saturday via Facebook.

On Christmas, the Skamania County Communications Center got a report that two people searching for Sasquatch were supposed to have returned home the day before. The sheriff’s office began investigating and found the car associated with the missing men through a Flock camera. The car was located off Oklahoma Road near Willard, Washington.

Police: Man stabbed in unprovoked attack in downtown Seattle

Over the next three days, the Skamania County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Coordinator gathered 60 volunteers — including search and rescue personnel, canine, drone and ground searching teams — to help find the men, the Facebook post stated. An air asset was also provided by the U.S. Coast Guard.

“After a grueling, three-day search over difficult terrain and harsh weather conditions” the men were located, the sheriff’s office wrote. They were found dead in a “heavily wooded area of the Gifford Pinchot National Forest.”

“Both deaths appear to be due to exposure, based on weather conditions and ill-preparedness,” the Facebook post stated.

In the post, the sheriff’s office gave its condolences to the families.

“The Skamania County Sheriff’s Office extends our deepest sympathies and condolences to the families of the loved ones lost in this tragic incident,” it wrote.

Other news: Man found dead after alleged ‘violent mental health breakdown,’ husband arrested

The law enforcement agency also thanked the volunteers who helped with the search.

“The Skamania County Sheriff’s Office would like to recognize the exceptional volunteers who sacrificed time away from their families during Christmas to assist our agency with this mission,” it stated. “These phenomenal volunteers also fought through freezing temperatures, snow, high water levels, heavy rain, downfall and heavily wooded terrain. Their exhaustive search efforts resulted in bringing family members home to their loved ones.”

The National Park Service’s website offers a plethora of advice for those looking to start their own adventures.

Julia Dallas is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read her stories here. Follow Julia on X here and email her here.

2 men found dead while searching for Sasquatch in Washington