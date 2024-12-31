Close
MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Pullman police chief surrenders weapons after allegations of domestic violence, assault

Dec 31, 2024, 12:12 PM

pullman police chief...

Pullman Police Chief Jake Opgenorth (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture

BY KIRO 7 NEWS STAFF


KIRO 7 Seattle

Pullman Police Chief Jake Opgenorth is facing allegations of domestic violence and assault, according to court documents.

Court records also said Opgenorth was also ordered to surrender all his guns.

Most of the court documents are sealed. KIRO 7 News does not name potential victims of sexual assault.

A protection order accusing Opgenorth of domestic violence and sexual assault said Opgenorth was in a relationship with a woman when they broke up.

The order said Opgenorth showed aggressive interactions with the woman, including harassment, after they broke up.

More related news: Ex-chief Adrian Diaz fired from SPD for alleged ‘intimate’ relationship with staffer

“Knowing his anger and alcohol use, which heightens his anger,” the motion read. The woman says she is fearful of what Opgenorth may do now that he’s “on administration leave and under investigation.”

KIRO 7 reached out to the Pullman police department on Saturday to try and confirm that the chief has been placed on leave, but so far no one from the department has returned our calls – or emails.

According to a receipt, Opgenorth surrendered 12 guns and a box of 14 knives to Undersheriff Chris Chapman on Dec. 20.

That was the same day order of protection was granted.

 

Pullman police chief surrenders weapons after allegations of domestic violence, assault