Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Hawaiin Airlines flight returns to Sea-Tac after fumes reported in cabin

Dec 31, 2024, 2:24 PM

Photo: A Hawaiian Airlines plane taxis for position....

A Hawaiian Airlines plane taxis for position. (File photo: Lucy Pemoni, AP)

(File photo: Lucy Pemoni, AP)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY BILL KACZARABA


MyNorthwest Content Editor

A Hawaiian Airlines flight bound for Honolulu from Seattle made an emergency return shortly after takeoff on Monday due to reported fumes in the cockpit, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and originally reported by The Seattle Times.

Hawaiian Airlines Flight 21 safely landed back at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (Sea-Tac) around 1 p.m., the FAA reported. The agency is currently investigating the incident.

MyNorthwest News: Aaron Brown, 76, former news anchor at KIRO 7, KING 5, and CNN dies

Hawaiian Airlines originally reported that the fumes were visible smoke.

“The captain declared an emergency to obtain priority handling, and the Airbus A330 landed at SEA without incident,” Marissa Villegas, a spokesperson for Hawaiian Airlines, said in an emailed statement to The Seattle Times. “As a precaution, medical and fire personnel met the aircraft at the gate, and all 273 passengers and 10 crew members deplaned safely.”

‘Large coyotes’ spotted in Seattle: What should you do if you encounter one?

Flight 21 successfully departed for Honolulu on Tuesday morning with a new aircraft. Passengers were provided with hotel accommodations, meals, compensation, and earlier available flights.

“Safety is our priority, and we sincerely apologize for this event,” Villegas added.

Bill Kaczaraba is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here. Follow Bill on X and email him here

MyNorthwest News

Photo: Pierce County deputies found two people dead during a welfare check in Puyallup Tuesday....

Julia Dallas

Pierce County deputies find man, woman dead during welfare check

Pierce County deputies found two people dead during a welfare check in Puyallup Tuesday.

51 minutes ago

Photo: A Hawaiian Airlines plane taxis for position....

Bill Kaczaraba

Hawaiin Airlines flight returns to Sea-Tac after fumes reported in cabin

A Hawaiian Airlines flight bound for Honolulu from Seattle made an emergency return shortly after takeoff on Monday.

3 hours ago

Photo: A waiter works at a restaurant in 2022....

MyNorthwest Staff

New year brings more money as Seattle’s minimum wage rises

The new year will come with extra money as Seattle's minimum wage rises Wednesday, as stated by the city of Seattle.

3 hours ago

Photo: Coyotes were spotted in North Seattle....

Julia Dallas

‘Large coyotes’ spotted in Seattle: What should you do if you encounter one?

A pack of coyotes were spotted in North Seattle this week. MyNorthwest gathered tips on what residents can do when facing the furry animals.

3 hours ago

pullman police chief...

KIRO 7 News Staff

Pullman police chief surrenders weapons after allegations of domestic violence, assault

Pullman Police Chief Jake Opgenorth is facing allegations of domestic violence and assault, according to court documents.

5 hours ago

Photo: The City of Seattle had drones and fireworks during its New Year's Eve show on December 31, ...

Julia Dallas

Spending New Year’s Eve in Seattle? We’ve got you covered

Whether someone is spending their first New Year's Eve in Seattle or their 20th, there is always something fun to do in the area. MyNorthwest has compiled a list of happenings to ring in the New Year!

5 hours ago

Hawaiin Airlines flight returns to Sea-Tac after fumes reported in cabin