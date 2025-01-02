Pierce County deputy arrested in Tacoma for vehicular assault

A probationary Pierce County corrections deputy was arrested Wednesday morning after allegedly hitting a woman with his vehicle and attempting to run her over.

KIRO 7 News and MyNorthwest will not name the suspect until he is officially charged.

According to the Tacoma Police Department, officers responded to the 1100 block of Market Street at about 1:50 a.m. after reports of an assault.

When officers arrived, witnesses said a man in a vehicle struck a woman with the vehicle and backed over her.

The woman suffered scrapes to her face and possible facial fractures. She was transported to a hospital for further treatment.

The suspect was arrested on charges of vehicular assault and driving while intoxicated. He was booked into the Pierce County Jail.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department, the suspect is a probationary Pierce County corrections deputy, a recent hire.