It’s the first weekend of the new year and there are plenty of things to do in the Seattle area to kick it off!

Have you ever wanted to watch a movie but got so bogged down by the amount of options that you just ended up watching nothing or settling for the same movie time and time again? Why not leave your next movie night up to the folks at the Beacon Theater in Columbia City. They run an event called Secret Cinema, and it’s totally free, first come first serve. The catch? You won’t know what movie you are going to see until the show is about to start. It’s not just big blockbusters either, The Beacon’s website says movies from all over the world, from different time periods, you never know what you might find. You could watch something new Saturday at 10 pm. Get more details on the Beacon Theater’s website.

It’s not too late to catch the lights in Tacoma. There are a few places holding their final weekends, including the Fantasy Lights at Spanaway Park, the Ice Lights at the Sprinkler Recreation Center and Zoolights at the Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium. Fantasy Lights is a two-mile drive that has over 300 light displays, at Ice Lights you can not only hit the rink for some skating, but there are also ice bumper cars, snow falling in the rink and plenty more.

The Tacoma Light Trail has just begun and you just missed the kickoff party earlier this week, however, that doesn’t mean you are completely out of luck. There will be a series of events this weekend and throughout next week, including the Illuminated Ballroom event going on tomorrow. According to the event’s website, Saturday will be an evening of visual and auditory delight at the Court House Square. The trail itself is open from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., is free and can be walked or driven. Don’t miss out on the QR codes at the light locations which will pair music and poetry with the lights. Get more details on the Tacoma Light Trail’s website.

It’s going to be a weekend of laughs at the Crocodile during the Wet City Comedy Festival. There will be three nights of different comedians, including a local and regional comedy showcase and if you want to really enjoy the full experience, check out the dance parties and wine tasting also going down at the Crocodile Complex. Get details and tickets on the Crocodile’s website.

It’s a weekend full of hockey at Climate Pledge Arena. The Seattle Kraken take on the Edmonton Oilers at 7 p.m. Saturday. Head down early and check out all the pre-game fun at the Seattle Armory. On Sunday, two teams from the Professional Women’s Hockey League will be taking over Climate Pledge as part of the PWHL’s Takeover tour. This gives fans an in-person look at the world of professional women’s hockey with a matchup between the Boston Fleet and the Montréal Victoire. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. with the puck drop at 1 p.m. Get your tickets on the Climate Pledge Arena’s website.

The new year is just getting started and I want to know about all the cool things that will be going on! Let me know at paulh@kiroradio.com.

Paul Holden produces the Seattle weekend events calendar for KIRO Newsradio and a weekly story for MyNorthwest. He also appears regularly on KIRO Newsradio’s “Seattle’s Morning News.” If you know of even more cool things going on in the area, let him know at PaulH@kiroradio.com.